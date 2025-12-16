Washington's Serene Island Town Has Pacific Northwest Charm And An Idyllic Resort

There are hundreds of islands in the Salish Sea off the coast of Washington State. Of these, 84 are protected National Wildlife Refuges, and only a few — namely the scenic islands of Lopez, Orcas, and San Juan — are served by ferries. San Juan Island is where you'll find the serene town of Roche Harbor, one of the most picturesque destinations in the archipelago, with a historic resort and an open-air sculpture park with leafy trails to explore.

The seaside village, located at the island's northern tip and framed by lush Pacific Northwest scenery, faces a bustling marina and a dazzling seascape where you can spot orca whales in summer. Originally a company town built around a lime quarry, Roche Harbor is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Many of its notable buildings were constructed during the quarry's late-19th-century heyday, including the Hotel de Haro, a schoolhouse, a Methodist chapel, and a mausoleum. The Great Depression impacted the limestone industry, ultimately leading to the closure of the island's quarry in 1956. But old-fashioned charm remains in the town's narrow streets and clapboard houses draped with vines and hollyhock.