West Virginia's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is Known For Rural Vibes And Scenic Fishing Spots

From farm-to-table feasts and peaceful hiking trails in West Virginia's Reedsville to whitewater rafting and kayak adventures in Lansing, the Mountain State has myriad hidden gem towns to delight discerning visitors and residents. If you're searching for a low-key country holiday getaway (or considering putting down roots), look no further than North Hills. The charming Parkersburg suburb of North Hills is nestled alongside the Ohio River and holds the distinction of being the state's wealthiest city in 2025, based on figures such as median household income (per Forbes).

With a population under 1,000, this is a small but vibrant place where everyone is a familiar face, and vacationers and locals alike can enjoy its rural serenity, gorgeous natural scenery, and great fishing opportunities. North Hills is located just 6 miles (or a 14-minute drive) from Parkersburg proper — an easy commute for people who work in the larger city, which has a population of around 30,000. From Columbus, Ohio, or the lively college town of Morgantown, West Virginia, North Hills is just under a two-hour drive. And from the state capital, Charleston, the drive is just over an hour.