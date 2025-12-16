West Virginia's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is Known For Rural Vibes And Scenic Fishing Spots
From farm-to-table feasts and peaceful hiking trails in West Virginia's Reedsville to whitewater rafting and kayak adventures in Lansing, the Mountain State has myriad hidden gem towns to delight discerning visitors and residents. If you're searching for a low-key country holiday getaway (or considering putting down roots), look no further than North Hills. The charming Parkersburg suburb of North Hills is nestled alongside the Ohio River and holds the distinction of being the state's wealthiest city in 2025, based on figures such as median household income (per Forbes).
With a population under 1,000, this is a small but vibrant place where everyone is a familiar face, and vacationers and locals alike can enjoy its rural serenity, gorgeous natural scenery, and great fishing opportunities. North Hills is located just 6 miles (or a 14-minute drive) from Parkersburg proper — an easy commute for people who work in the larger city, which has a population of around 30,000. From Columbus, Ohio, or the lively college town of Morgantown, West Virginia, North Hills is just under a two-hour drive. And from the state capital, Charleston, the drive is just over an hour.
Enjoy North Hills' rural charm
Incorporated as a town in 1979, North Hills calls itself "the most desirable town in West Virginia." It's easy to see where this moniker derives from: the delightful hamlet is notable for having the most public recreational space per capita of any West Virginia town. What this means in practice is that residents of North Hills enjoy a remarkable amount of open space and greenery. For commuters to Parkersburg who want to return home each day to a slice of rural serenity and tree-lined neighborhoods, this is the place to be.
Only a few minutes away, you'll reach the lush McDonough Wildlife Refuge: a great place to immerse yourself in nature and soak up the area's pastoral vibes. Here, you'll find a number of hiking trails as well as duck ponds, scenic overlooks, and designated picnic facilities. There's also a paved walking trail for visitors looking for a less intense walk. Just don't forget to wear waterproof hiking shoes or boots after rain, as the trails in this reserve can get muddy.
Go fishing in North Hills and the surrounding area
A key element of North Hills' appeal is the opportunity for stellar fishing. The suburb boasts its own 2-acre recreation lake where you can snag trout, catfish, and bass. But there are plenty of options for fishing within a slightly larger radius of North Hills, too: just head into downtown Parkersburg for public fishing access at Point Park, situated right on the Ohio River. And with a 750-seat amphitheater, boat dock, and walking trails here, too, you can combine a fishing excursion with other fun activities to create a packed day out.
Or hop in the car for just under an hour to make your way to stunning Elk Fork Lake, a 209-acre lake in nearby Jackson County, where you can cast a line for species including largemouth bass and channel catfish. Aside from the scenic views that serve as a backdrop to your fishing adventures, Elk Fork Lake is an ideal spot because of its catch-and-release regulations, which mean that the bass remain plentiful – and therefore, that you're likely to have a successful day of fishing. If, after all this, you still haven't gotten enough of West Virginia's ample fishing locations, there's always Marlinton, another West Virginia fishing haven with trails, parks, and an odd festival.