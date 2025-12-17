What Is The New Airport 'Contactless Corridor' And What International Travelers Need To Know

A contactless corridor may sound like something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie, but apparently, that future is now. The first contactless corridor in the United States, a technology-based system created to expedite passage through airport checkpoints, is set to debut at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in January 2026. The roll-out, part of a 90-day pilot program, will serve as a test run for the new AI-based technology. The result of a joint venture by Paravision, AiFi, and Embross, the contactless corridor relies on a system of cameras, facial recognition technology, and AI to track individuals as they move through the airport.

During the trial run at Orlando International Airport, the technology will be installed at aircraft boarding gates for flights departing the U.S. Once installed, cameras will capture departing passengers' images, run biometric data, and search government records to confirm their identities and verify their authorization to be in the United States. Within seconds, the data will display on a screen visible to the gate agent. Participation is mandatory for non-U.S. citizens, but will be optional for U.S. citizens who choose to proceed through a traditional screening process.

The selection of Orlando — a top U.S. vacation destination that's surprisingly affordable to visit in August — for the pilot program isn't happenstance. Testing the technology at the family-forward gateway to Disney World and Universal Orlando will provide real-time data on how effective it is for expediting travel for families. Ideally, it'll eliminate the boarding gate shuffle and bottlenecks that happen as parents traveling with small children do their best to juggle boarding passes, luggage, and other gear. The initiative follows Orlando International Airport's recent rollout of Families on the Fly, a TSA program created to make flying with kids less painful by simplifying airport security screening with designated family lanes.