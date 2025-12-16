Europe's Idyllic December Destination Is A Sun-Kissed Island Getaway With Festive Holiday Flair

As mainland Europe is blanketed with snow in the winter, sun-seeking travelers venture en masse to the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands. Marooned off the coast of Morocco, the Canary Islands are made up of eight main islands, the largest of which is Tenerife. While Tenerife is beautiful year-round, it is also one of the best European destinations to visit in December. Here, you can pair leisurely beach days with strolls around charming Christmas markets (no heavy winter coat required), where vendors sell unique crafts, artisanal gifts, and delicious treats. Throughout the island, you'll find brightly illuminated Christmas trees and plenty of decorations, especially remarkably detailed Nativity scenes.

With an average high temperature of 73 degrees Fahrenheit in December and little rain, Tenerife invites a wide range of coastal adventures that are simply not possible in other parts of Europe during the winter. Enjoy swimming, surfing, lounging on sandy beaches, hiking in Teide National Park for panoramic views of the eponymous (and active) volcano, and embarking on a whale-watching cruise.

While Tenerife may seem a world away from chilly Europe, it is easy to access. There are no direct flights from the U.S. to Tenerife in December, but the island's southern airport receives plenty of direct flights from most major European cities, as well as Morocco.