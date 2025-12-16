Europe's Idyllic December Destination Is A Sun-Kissed Island Getaway With Festive Holiday Flair
As mainland Europe is blanketed with snow in the winter, sun-seeking travelers venture en masse to the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands. Marooned off the coast of Morocco, the Canary Islands are made up of eight main islands, the largest of which is Tenerife. While Tenerife is beautiful year-round, it is also one of the best European destinations to visit in December. Here, you can pair leisurely beach days with strolls around charming Christmas markets (no heavy winter coat required), where vendors sell unique crafts, artisanal gifts, and delicious treats. Throughout the island, you'll find brightly illuminated Christmas trees and plenty of decorations, especially remarkably detailed Nativity scenes.
With an average high temperature of 73 degrees Fahrenheit in December and little rain, Tenerife invites a wide range of coastal adventures that are simply not possible in other parts of Europe during the winter. Enjoy swimming, surfing, lounging on sandy beaches, hiking in Teide National Park for panoramic views of the eponymous (and active) volcano, and embarking on a whale-watching cruise.
While Tenerife may seem a world away from chilly Europe, it is easy to access. There are no direct flights from the U.S. to Tenerife in December, but the island's southern airport receives plenty of direct flights from most major European cities, as well as Morocco.
Christmas markets and nativity scenes in Tenerife
Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at one of Tenerife's Christmas markets. Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the island's capital, buzzes with many events in December. The Alameda del Duque de Santa Elena hosts a festive holiday fair with stalls of vendors selling local treasures that are perfect Christmas gifts. At Plaza Espana, you'll find the Tenerife Gastro Navidad Market, which is open daily from December 13 to January 6. Over 16 food stalls offer a range of delicious, local cuisine, such as the Spanish Christmas treat of turrón (almond and honey nougat). Adding to the festive atmosphere, live music concerts enliven the market.
Another popular market is in San Cristóbal de La Laguna, about a 20-minute drive from Santa Cruz. La Laguna was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 for its well-preserved, colorful buildings and cobblestone streets that blend European and American influences. Held through December 31, La Laguna's Christmas market is one of the island's largest, with over 145 stalls on the city's central Plaza del Cristo. After dark, the historic city is illuminated with millions of twinkling lights.
Also, don't miss the ornamental nativity scene displays throughout the island. One of the most celebrated is the large-scale Christmas crèche in the city of Candelaria, south of Santa Cruz, which brims with hundreds of figurines. The town of La Orotava, on the northern coast of the island, is especially renowned for its Nativity Route, featuring many nativity scenes, or belenes in Spanish. You can even explore the town on a 2.5-hour guided tour to see the best displays.
Exploring the island of Tenerife
Measuring nearly 800 square miles, Tenerife boasts a diverse geography shaped by volcanic eruptions. Far from mainland Europe's winter gloom, on Tenerife, travelers can sun themselves on wide, sandy beaches. For a leisurely beach day, head to the beautiful Las Teresitas beach, near the town of Santa Cruz. The rich golden sands here were imported from the Sahara Desert in the 1970s, and since then, the nearly mile-long swath has beckoned travelers to its scenic shores dotted with palms and lapped by the Atlantic Ocean. On the island's northern shore, near Orotava, is another artificial beach, Playa Jardin, though this one is composed of black volcanic sands. You'll be greeted with vibrant gardens along the urban black-sand beach, which was designed by landscape artist César Manrique. The surf here can be powerful, so it has become a popular spot for surfers to conquer the challenging swells.
Head out on the water to catch the beginning of the best whale-watching season in Tenerife, when you can spot both the resident animals and migratory species. From the marina in Puerto Colón, a cruise is perfect to see whales, dolphins, and other marine life, as well as to admire spectacular views of Tenerife's coastline. Under the water, snorkelers and divers can discover Tenerife's unique lava rock reefs that attract teeming marine life. In fact, Tenerife is one of the cheapest destinations in the world to get scuba certified.
On land, the stunningly beautiful isle of Tenerife is renowned for Mount Teide, a 12,200-foot volcano that dominates the island and is Spain's tallest summit. Active travelers should venture to Teide National Park, home to both lava-sculpted trails and glacial peaks, for thrilling treks and superb vistas.