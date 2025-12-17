Myrtle Beach's 'Hub Of Coastal Charm' Is A Tree-Lined Community Full Of Diverse Shops
The beach town once renowned as a kitschy tourist hotspot is now a magnet for families and travelers alike. According to The Sun News, Myrtle Beach is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Not only is it a booming residential spot, but this iconic yet affordable beach town has been named America's favorite getaway for 2025, as per a report by PrivacyJournal. If you haven't been able to visit this beloved South Carolina vacation town, you may want to add it to your list.
Whether you're eyeing this coastal city for a weekend away or a residential move, there's one underrated little community you shouldn't overlook. The Market Common, described as a "hub of coastal charm" by Visit Myrtle Beach, is the perfect catch-all spot for visitors and locals alike. Looking for a place to shop? Check. Need dinner worth splurging for? Check. Want to catch the newest movie or try your hand at a round of bowling? Check. All of this is accompanied by a charming, walkable neighborhood right out of a Hallmark movie.
Conveniently located right next to the Myrtle Beach International Airport, which has great reviews and low fares, the Market Common is easily accessible for out-of-towners. Plus, the Common is only a five-minute drive from the beach, although that's not the only thing Myrtle Beach is known for.
The perfect place to get away from the beach
One thing frequent Myrtle Beach visitors know is that you don't always visit for the beach. In fact, the beach can often be crowded, loud, and overwhelming. That's why tourists tend to kick off their sandy flip flops and flock to iconic institutions like Broadway at the Beach, Pirates Voyage, and Barefoot Landing. You can think of the Market Common as the tamer older sister to these three establishments, as it delivers more on the promise of serenity than chaotic energy.
For instance, you could spend hours wandering the Market Common's outdoor path bordering the charming pondfront. Whether you're running, strolling along, or renting a Pedego bike, the Common has plenty of fabulous ways to get some fresh air and avoid the crowds of Myrtle Beach. The Market Common offers ample shopping for a leisurely day of browsing, from national favorites like Barnes & Noble and Anthropologie to local small businesses like Monkey Lala Minerals, a mom-and-daughter crystal shop, and True South, a boutique selling all things southern. Book a class at Yoga in Common to fully cash in on the vacation relaxation or pick up a new signature scent at Bath and Body Works.
Play, eat, and hang out in the Market Common
You could spend a full day shopping in the Common, but there are several other experiences for both fun and food in the Market Common. In addition to its many shopping options, the Market Common also boasts fun experiences for families and friend groups of all ages. Test your smarts (and patience with each other) at the Escape Vault, while parents can get some well-deserved kick back time by letting their kiddos run wild at 810 Entertainment, a thrilling arcade and bowling entertainment center — or join in on the fun themselves. If you're looking for something more educational, why not spark their curiosity at the EdVenture Children's Museum? Let your kids try out potential professions at the interactive museum with the Doctor's Office, Space Flight, and Dentist Office play centers.
Once you've worn out all the experiences Market Common has to offer, you'll certainly have worked up an appetite. Luckily, finding a place to eat is easy when you have so many restaurants and snack spots all in one place. Will you order an overflowing plate of nachos at Nacho Hippo or fill up on carbs at Travinia Italian Kitchen? For dessert, you won't want to miss the massive milkshakes at Mean Mugs Milkshake Bar or homemade chocolate fudge from the Uncommon Chocolatier. However you spend your time in the Market Common, you can be sure you won't run out of things to do at this Myrtle Beach gem.