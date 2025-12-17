Myrtle Beach's 'Hub Of Coastal Charm' Is A Tree-Lined Community Full Of Diverse Shops

The beach town once renowned as a kitschy tourist hotspot is now a magnet for families and travelers alike. According to The Sun News, Myrtle Beach is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. Not only is it a booming residential spot, but this iconic yet affordable beach town has been named America's favorite getaway for 2025, as per a report by PrivacyJournal. If you haven't been able to visit this beloved South Carolina vacation town, you may want to add it to your list.

Whether you're eyeing this coastal city for a weekend away or a residential move, there's one underrated little community you shouldn't overlook. The Market Common, described as a "hub of coastal charm" by Visit Myrtle Beach, is the perfect catch-all spot for visitors and locals alike. Looking for a place to shop? Check. Need dinner worth splurging for? Check. Want to catch the newest movie or try your hand at a round of bowling? Check. All of this is accompanied by a charming, walkable neighborhood right out of a Hallmark movie.

Conveniently located right next to the Myrtle Beach International Airport, which has great reviews and low fares, the Market Common is easily accessible for out-of-towners. Plus, the Common is only a five-minute drive from the beach, although that's not the only thing Myrtle Beach is known for.