This Remote National Park Is A Birdwatcher's Paradise Where Forests, Mountains, And Rare Wildlife Flourish

If you've ever been to New Zealand, you'll know that it is distant. Adrift in the South Pacific, even its closest neighbor, Australia, is 1,000 miles away. But it's worth the lengthy journey, because in terms of scenery and sheer geological drama, New Zealand is up there with the best. Few places typify that better than Kahurangi National Park, located in the northwestern tip of the South Island. Kahurangi, meaning "treasured possession" in the Maori tongue, is New Zealand's second-largest national park, home to rare, wild bird species and carnivorous snails, a network of marble caves and jagged mountain ridges, and forests mixing broadleaf trees, magnificent ferns, tangled vines, and nikau palms.

That the park's most popular trail, the Heaphy Track, is traversed by only 4,000 or so walkers a year (an average of around 11 per day) hints at how remote Kahurangi feels. The 78-kilometer (48-mile) track carves its way through subtropical rainforest and over the park's tussocky high country, following in the footsteps of the premodern Maori tribes who used it on their long journeys through the bush. Today, basic huts offer accommodation at regular intervals along the trail.

The park looks ancient, too, and the geology testifies to that. The oldest fossils ever found in New Zealand — dating to 540 million years ago, more than twice as old as the earliest-known dinosaurs — were uncovered from a bed of limestone in Kahurangi's Cobb Valley. They were trilobites, a group of long-extinct marine arthropods from the Cambrian period, a time when complex, multicellular organisms began to diversify into a vast number of different phyla. To visit Kahurangi is to literally walk through an ancient, unknowable age.