10 Dangerous Animals Tourists Should Never Approach At Yellowstone National Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yellowstone ranks as one of the most expansive national parks in the United States. Tourist concentration naturally occurs within developed zones, but these areas only make up a minute portion of the park's territory. With more than 2 million acres and more than 1,000 miles of trails surpassing elevations of 7,000 feet, there's plenty more to explore — and hiking is a wonderful way to see it.

However, hitting the hiking trails exposes you to risk. There is exceptional biodiversity in this protected wilderness, including 67 species of mammals — and they are all wild animals that you must never approach. And it's not just those venturing into the backcountry that need to be aware. Many encounters happen in the frontcountry areas, and studies have shown that most injuries occur when people approach animals to try to snap a selfie with them.

Observing them from your vehicle is the safest play. But wherever you view, National Park Service (NPS) regulations state you need to stay 100 yards (300 feet) away from bears, wolves, and mountain lions, and at least 25 yards (75 feet) from everything else. Many visitors choose to ignore these rules, and there are countless viral videos showing the results. Still, wildlife isn't the cause of the majority of deaths that occur in American national parks. But that's still not a free ticket to get close. So with that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most dangerous animals in Yellowstone Park that you really shouldn't go near.