Between Fort Wayne And Chicago Is Indiana's Charming Community With A Scenic Lake For Fishing

If you're looking for somewhere to fish near Chicago, you may be excited and slightly overwhelmed by the choices on the filleting table. You have tranquil pond fishing in state parks like Gebhard Woods with its stunning trails, serene campsites, and fishing spots. You also have the obvious choice of Lake Michigan or lesser-known gems like the Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area, a wetland wonder with great fishing and lake recreation. Then, to top it all off, you have off-the-beaten-path fishing communities with their own lakes perfect for casting a line out. The peaceful neighborhood of Koontz Lake in Indiana is a perfect example of this latter and oh-so-enticing option.

Koontz Lake is about 90 miles east of Chicago and 80 miles west of Fort Wayne. Tucked just south of Walkerton, this small community has around 1,200 residents and comprises just under 1,000 houses, including 350 lakefront properties. That almost equal ratio of residents to houses tells you everything you need to know about Koontz Lake's ability to lure out-of-towners to its shores for a weekend or longer of fishing.

The lake is, without a doubt, the main reason people visit, and the town has become somewhat of a lake resort. You have almost 350 acres of water to explore, with an average depth of 9 feet. In some sections, you can fish water as deep as 30 feet, but these are few and far between. While Koontz Lake isn't as deep as others across the state, like Tippecanoe Lake, it still offers a wealth of fish species for keen anglers. It's also very scenic, with beautiful trees and homes spaced out along its shoreline, the leaves changing with the seasons. The water is placid, and a sandy stretch called Kramer's Beach provides a lovely picnic spot.