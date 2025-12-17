Between Fort Wayne And Chicago Is Indiana's Charming Community With A Scenic Lake For Fishing
If you're looking for somewhere to fish near Chicago, you may be excited and slightly overwhelmed by the choices on the filleting table. You have tranquil pond fishing in state parks like Gebhard Woods with its stunning trails, serene campsites, and fishing spots. You also have the obvious choice of Lake Michigan or lesser-known gems like the Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area, a wetland wonder with great fishing and lake recreation. Then, to top it all off, you have off-the-beaten-path fishing communities with their own lakes perfect for casting a line out. The peaceful neighborhood of Koontz Lake in Indiana is a perfect example of this latter and oh-so-enticing option.
Koontz Lake is about 90 miles east of Chicago and 80 miles west of Fort Wayne. Tucked just south of Walkerton, this small community has around 1,200 residents and comprises just under 1,000 houses, including 350 lakefront properties. That almost equal ratio of residents to houses tells you everything you need to know about Koontz Lake's ability to lure out-of-towners to its shores for a weekend or longer of fishing.
The lake is, without a doubt, the main reason people visit, and the town has become somewhat of a lake resort. You have almost 350 acres of water to explore, with an average depth of 9 feet. In some sections, you can fish water as deep as 30 feet, but these are few and far between. While Koontz Lake isn't as deep as others across the state, like Tippecanoe Lake, it still offers a wealth of fish species for keen anglers. It's also very scenic, with beautiful trees and homes spaced out along its shoreline, the leaves changing with the seasons. The water is placid, and a sandy stretch called Kramer's Beach provides a lovely picnic spot.
Fishing and boating at Koontz Lake
Koontz Lake actually originated as two lakes before being turned into one by the community's namesake, Samuel Koontz. He would no doubt be proud of his legacy, as Koontz Lake has become a year-round fishing destination. Depending on the time of year, you can reel in species like bluegills, sunfish, yellow perch, and northern pike. Largemouth bass also inhabit the waters and are particularly desired for game fishing. During winter, Koontz Lake is only accessible for ice fishing and only when its ice is thick enough.
You can get onto the lake a few ways, including via the main boat ramp on the southeast side or through the wetland conservation area on the northern shoreline. The latter is particularly renowned for bluegills, according to Game & Fish. It's a lot easier to fish here during the warmer months. The lake's boat ramp has ample space for maneuvering and parking your vehicle, as well as a small jetty for getting passengers on board. You can get out on the water in a small motorized boat or launch a kayak, SUP, or canoe from the shore.
The lake's importance to this community was apparent a few years back when two major restoration projects were carried out to keep it healthy and prosperous. By installing a laminar flow aeration system, they were able to reduce the algae and weeds that had forced the lake to close in 2015. This also improved the quality and quantity of fish in the water. The second project — dredging part of the lake around the boat ramp — has made it even easier for people to get out on the water and fish.
Where to stay at Koontz Lake
If you want to visit Koontz Lake for a few days of fishing, your best bet finding accommodation is looking for private house rentals on the lake. Sites like Airbnb and Vrbo have options for different budgets overlooking the water. Some of these are big enough for multiple groups and include a private dock and sandy beach. You can also stay about 10 minutes away at Swan Lake Resort, which has poolside suites, two golf courses, and on-site dining. It's a little detached from the lakeside setting, though.
There are a couple of places in the Koontz Lake neighborhood to grab a bite to eat after a good day spent fishing. If you pop into Country Roads Bar & Grill, don't expect anything fancy. It's a salt-of-the-earth diner serving fried chicken, burgers, crinkled fries, onion rings, and other pub staples. Walkerton is about 5 minutes up the road and has more options, including pizza and pancakes.
You can drive to Koontz Lake from Chicago in about two hours or Fort Wayne in just over 1.5 hours, so you could technically make it a day trip if you wake up early enough. Fort Wayne is actually pretty close to many of Indiana's top fishing spots. This includes Chain O' Lakes State Park, which is only 40 minutes north and features a chain of glistening lakes to paddle, hike, swim, and fish.