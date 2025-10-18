Outside Of Chicago Is A Scenic State Park With Stunning Trails, Serene Campsites, And Fishing Spots
With lakes and forests all around, Chicago makes it easy to slip away from the city and reconnect with nature. There are tons of scenic road trips from Chicago that showcase stunning parks and pristine beaches, but you don't need to venture far to get a dose of wilderness. Escapes from the urban hustle can be as simple as heading into suburbs like Elmhurst, a quaint Illinois gem with parks, trails, and shops. And if you travel more inland from the city, there are lots of wonderful state parks. One of the most scenic among them is the Gebhard Woods State Park. Though relatively small for a state park (it's about 30 acres), it packs numerous activities, pretty viewpoints, and peaceful areas to bird-watch or picnic.
One of the most defining elements of Gebhard Woods State Park is its water features. There are three ponds within the park (all open for fishing), and it's situated along the intersection of Nettle Creek and the Illinois and Michigan Canal. In fact, the park started out as a private fishing pool for the Grundy County Rod and Gun Club in the 1930s, which eventually donated it to the state to turn it into a full park. Sponsored by the government, landscapers added trails, more ponds, and shelters. Another unique historical detail of the park is its restored Nettle Creek Aqueduct. Built in the 19th century, the stone aqueduct was designed to divert the canal over Nettle Creek and marks an important engineering achievement in Illinois' canal system.
Trails, wildlife, and waterways at Gebhard Woods State Park
To get to Gebhard Woods State Park, it's about an hour away by car from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. There's ample parking space at the park with a vault toilet available. The best way to enjoy the park's pleasant woodlands is on the half-mile Gebhard Woods Trail. It snakes along the creek, passing meadows of wildflowers that are vibrant in the springtime. The park is also known for its old, majestic trees that offer some shade — walnut, maple, and sycamore are just a few of the deep-rooted residents. Keep an eye out for birds, particularly songbirds and herons, and it's not uncommon to spot a deer or beaver dashing through the brambles.
Fishers will find the ponds of Gebhard Woods State Park stocked with bass, crappies, catfish, and more. You can also fish in the creek or canal. It's possible to take a canoe or kayak onto the canal (just no gas-powered boats) and paddle between Gebhard Woods State Park and Channahon State Park further upstream. Primitive camping is available at the park if you want to make your visit an overnight stay, so long as you grab a camping permit from the entrance. There are basic amenities, including fire rings, picnic tables, and toilets, on-site, but note that you won't be totally off the grid, as some homes are visible in the surrounding area.
One of the benefits of the park for hikers is that it's connected to the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail, which winds for 61 miles through canal-flanked towns like the charming Chicago suburb of Joliet. You can simply cross a footbridge that connects the trail to the park. The trail is also open to cyclists, and in the winter, you can cross-country ski along it.