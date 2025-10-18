Outside Of Chicago Is A Scenic State Park With Stunning Trails, Serene Campsites, And Fishing Spots

To get to Gebhard Woods State Park, it's about an hour away by car from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. There's ample parking space at the park with a vault toilet available. The best way to enjoy the park's pleasant woodlands is on the half-mile Gebhard Woods Trail. It snakes along the creek, passing meadows of wildflowers that are vibrant in the springtime. The park is also known for its old, majestic trees that offer some shade — walnut, maple, and sycamore are just a few of the deep-rooted residents. Keep an eye out for birds, particularly songbirds and herons, and it's not uncommon to spot a deer or beaver dashing through the brambles.

Fishers will find the ponds of Gebhard Woods State Park stocked with bass, crappies, catfish, and more. You can also fish in the creek or canal. It's possible to take a canoe or kayak onto the canal (just no gas-powered boats) and paddle between Gebhard Woods State Park and Channahon State Park further upstream. Primitive camping is available at the park if you want to make your visit an overnight stay, so long as you grab a camping permit from the entrance. There are basic amenities, including fire rings, picnic tables, and toilets, on-site, but note that you won't be totally off the grid, as some homes are visible in the surrounding area.

One of the benefits of the park for hikers is that it's connected to the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail, which winds for 61 miles through canal-flanked towns like the charming Chicago suburb of Joliet. You can simply cross a footbridge that connects the trail to the park. The trail is also open to cyclists, and in the winter, you can cross-country ski along it.