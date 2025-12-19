Philadelphia's Once-Thriving Whiskey Business Transformed Into An Urban Hideaway With Food And Suites

The Wm. Mulherin's Sons building is named after William J. Mulherin, an Irish immigrant who came to America in the 19th century at the age of 15. He learned the liquor trade as an apprentice before embarking on his own whiskey venture, the William J. Mulherin Co., in 1887. The company moved into its eponymous building not long after two of his sons joined the team, and the name changed to Wm. Mulherin & Sons. Then, the business flourished. Ww. Mulherin & Sons whiskey — sold under the brand names Private Club Pure Rye and Winner Pure Rye — was a huge hit across Pennsylvania and in surrounding states.

Mulherin's sons seemed poised to continue that success after he died in 1913. The company rebranded a final time to Wm. Mulherin's Sons. Unfortunately, prohibition brought the once-thriving company to a sudden halt. It closed in 1924 and failed to reopen after Prohibition ended. The building sat vacant for about 90 years, until Method Hospitality turned it into the restaurant and hotel that occupies the space today.

Traces of the past linger in both the restaurant and hotel post-renovation. Preserved exterior features include arched windows and the original terracotta sign. Inside, the vestibule leads to what was once the building's safe and is now the coat room, while the mosaic tiles in the bar area spell "Winner" in tribute to the rye once bottled there. The brick walls and exposed ductwork harken back to the building's industrial history. However, there are creative new touches, too, like the colorful folklore-inspired mural that adorns the top of the vestibule. This blend of historic and modern is on-brand for Philadelphia, where one of the original 17th-century town squares remains a hub for shopping, dining, and strolling.