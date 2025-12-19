Philadelphia's Once-Thriving Whiskey Business Transformed Into An Urban Hideaway With Food And Suites
Foodies looking for their next vacation spot should add Philadelphia to their list. It's among the most underrated foodie destinations in America, with a diverse culinary scene that goes well beyond cheesesteaks. The Fishtown neighborhood is particularly renowned for its unique eateries. Built along the Delaware River, just northeast of Center City, Fishtown started as a blue-collar industrial area, a past attested to by its many historic warehouses. Today, this up-and-coming community is a hotbed of food and culture, and many of those old warehouses have been repurposed into galleries, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Wm. Mulherin's Sons is a prime example.
Located at 1355 Front Street, under the El on the southeast corner of Front and Master, the building was constructed in 1890 to house the whiskey-blending and bottling business of William Mulherin. In 2016, it took on a new identity as an Italian restaurant and boutique hotel and quickly garnered national attention, landing on that year's Bon Appétit list of the 50 best new restaurants in the U.S. Its seasonally driven menu focuses on wood-fired cooking, a perfect fit for a city that outranks Naples as the most pizza-obsessed. Along with pizza, Wm. Mulherin's Sons' menu includes Italian classics like pork costoletta, eggplant parmigiano, and pasta that's "handmade on site and worth the visit alone," according to Yelp reviewer Olivia G., who went on to say that the pistachio gelato was "maybe the best gelato since I was in Italy."
Hidden above the restaurant is Mulherin's Hotel. Its four impeccably restored rooms are massive suites, furnished with king-sized beds and a mix of custom-made pieces and hand-picked vintage décor. This mid-century aesthetic is balanced by modern amenities like fully equipped kitchenettes and walk-in rainfall showers, making the hotel a cozy home base during an exploration of Fishtown.
The story of Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown, Philadelphia
The Wm. Mulherin's Sons building is named after William J. Mulherin, an Irish immigrant who came to America in the 19th century at the age of 15. He learned the liquor trade as an apprentice before embarking on his own whiskey venture, the William J. Mulherin Co., in 1887. The company moved into its eponymous building not long after two of his sons joined the team, and the name changed to Wm. Mulherin & Sons. Then, the business flourished. Ww. Mulherin & Sons whiskey — sold under the brand names Private Club Pure Rye and Winner Pure Rye — was a huge hit across Pennsylvania and in surrounding states.
Mulherin's sons seemed poised to continue that success after he died in 1913. The company rebranded a final time to Wm. Mulherin's Sons. Unfortunately, prohibition brought the once-thriving company to a sudden halt. It closed in 1924 and failed to reopen after Prohibition ended. The building sat vacant for about 90 years, until Method Hospitality turned it into the restaurant and hotel that occupies the space today.
Traces of the past linger in both the restaurant and hotel post-renovation. Preserved exterior features include arched windows and the original terracotta sign. Inside, the vestibule leads to what was once the building's safe and is now the coat room, while the mosaic tiles in the bar area spell "Winner" in tribute to the rye once bottled there. The brick walls and exposed ductwork harken back to the building's industrial history. However, there are creative new touches, too, like the colorful folklore-inspired mural that adorns the top of the vestibule. This blend of historic and modern is on-brand for Philadelphia, where one of the original 17th-century town squares remains a hub for shopping, dining, and strolling.