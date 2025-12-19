When discussing underappreciated American cities, Pittsburgh deserves to be in the conversation. Situated at the confluence of three major rivers, this western Pennsylvanian metropolis of just over 300,000 is a scenic city with nature-filled parks boasting incredible views, top-notch universities, fascinating museums, and funky districts like the walkable Mexican War Streets neighborhood with eclectic art and early American history.

While a great city for walking and soaking up the local culture, Pittsburgh is also a terrific place to eat — home to a unique food culture featuring dishes such as the Primanti Brothers sandwich (stacked with coleslaw and french fries), pierogies, and chipped ham barbecue sandwiches. The city's restaurant scene has also really taken off in recent years, with more than a dozen James Beard Award semifinalists currently working the kitchens, along with BBC Good Food naming Pittsburgh a "Top 10 Destination for Foodies" in 2019 (the only U.S. city to make the list).

If you want to experience all of this deliciousness in person, look no further than Gaucho Parrilla Argentina. This slice of Buenos Aires in the City of Bridges focuses on wood-fired steaks and occupies a massive space downtown that is within quick walking distance of several major hotels and cultural attractions. The fact that it sits right across the street from the Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts makes it popular with show crowds, but if you're looking for great steaks at a reasonable cost right in the middle of the action, Gaucho Parrilla Argentina just may be the place to go. A guide to Pittsburgh's restaurants published by Pittsburgh Injury Lawyers said that the restaurant serves "some of the best meat in Pittsburgh," while the raves continue over on Yelp, with one reviewer claiming that "this place is probably the best meat you can get for the price."