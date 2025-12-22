Some Of South Carolina's Best Seafood Is At This Charleston Hotspot Famous For Its Fish Sandwich

It's no secret that Charleston, South Carolina, is a gem for vacationers on the American East Coast. This gorgeous city blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm and is also home to a quaint island with plenty of local flavor. However, many would argue that food is the star of the show in Charleston, as it boasts one of the most thrilling culinary scenes in the country.

From shrimp and grits to oyster stew and she-crab soup, South Carolina's picturesque Holy City serves up the very best of Lowcountry fare, drawing especially from the rich ocean waters it sits on. Seafood is a big deal in Charleston, and while it's served up in many different forms, the fish sandwich at CudaCo. Seafood House — a local institution — is a revelation. This item, along with the rest of the seafood on the menu, acts as a window into the city's unique, and very delicious, cuisine, as well as its culture.

Opened in 2020 by Chef Shaun Brian and Chris John — a local seafood distributor — CudaCo. bills itself as "Charleston's boldest seafood experience." The restaurant is situated on Charleston's James Island and focuses on experimenting with traditional seafood flavors while also promoting sustainable aquaculture. This may mean serving non-typical fish or normally discarded tuna bloodline meat, along with other ocean products such as seaweed salad or sea beans. That said, the focus will be on freshness and flavor whatever you order at CudaCo., which is why its "Sandy" fish sandwich has not just garnered a cult following, but has also been named the best in the state.