Some Of South Carolina's Best Seafood Is At This Charleston Hotspot Famous For Its Fish Sandwich
It's no secret that Charleston, South Carolina, is a gem for vacationers on the American East Coast. This gorgeous city blends a striking European appearance with Southern charm and is also home to a quaint island with plenty of local flavor. However, many would argue that food is the star of the show in Charleston, as it boasts one of the most thrilling culinary scenes in the country.
From shrimp and grits to oyster stew and she-crab soup, South Carolina's picturesque Holy City serves up the very best of Lowcountry fare, drawing especially from the rich ocean waters it sits on. Seafood is a big deal in Charleston, and while it's served up in many different forms, the fish sandwich at CudaCo. Seafood House — a local institution — is a revelation. This item, along with the rest of the seafood on the menu, acts as a window into the city's unique, and very delicious, cuisine, as well as its culture.
Opened in 2020 by Chef Shaun Brian and Chris John — a local seafood distributor — CudaCo. bills itself as "Charleston's boldest seafood experience." The restaurant is situated on Charleston's James Island and focuses on experimenting with traditional seafood flavors while also promoting sustainable aquaculture. This may mean serving non-typical fish or normally discarded tuna bloodline meat, along with other ocean products such as seaweed salad or sea beans. That said, the focus will be on freshness and flavor whatever you order at CudaCo., which is why its "Sandy" fish sandwich has not just garnered a cult following, but has also been named the best in the state.
Savor the local seafood at CudaCo.
Like most of Cudaco.'s dishes, the Sandy is an exercise in simplicity. It's made with fried flounder and American cheese and served on a potato bun with pickles and tartar sauce, along with a dash of Crystal hot sauce. For a few extra dollars, you can swap out the flounder for a rare tuna steak. However, it's not the only sandwich on the menu. You can also order the Po Boy, which comes with a choice of crispy oysters, shrimp, or scallops and garnished with a remoulade.
CudaCo. doesn't just specialize in cooked fare, either. The menu also features a poke bowl, as well as both crudo and ceviche, highlighting whatever fresh fish they have on hand. The crudo is prepared with flying fish roe, olive oil, lime juice, and chilis, while the ceviche is just fish, avocado mousse, lime juice, and scallions, with an option for coconut rice on the side. There are also more traditional options such as raw and baked oysters, a pick-your-own fish fry, steamed mussels and clams, and smoked seafood chowder.
While undeniably delicious, sustainability is the ethos that helps drive CudaCo.'s success. The eatery features a raw seafood case that is largely sourced from local fishermen. Some of the fish featured in the case are species that many Americans may not be used to eating, but part of CudaCo.'s mission is to educate their customers about the full range of seafood that is out there. "We have such an amazing 'aquarium' here in the region," co-founder Chris John told StarChefs, in reference to the bounty in the local waters. "It's very special, and that's where everything starts for us."