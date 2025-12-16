The Best State In America To Be A Woman For 2025 Is In The Rugged West, And Wildly Unexpected
According to Our World in Data, trends show that American women are increasingly choosing to live alone. Women also make up the majority of solo travelers (via Forbes). This, in turn, leads to a conversation about places where women can safely and happily travel and live. According to new research by Intimate Rose, the best state for women to enjoy equal opportunities, equal pay, and access to healthcare is none other than the rugged state of Nevada, home to famed Las Vegas, the most fun city in America.
The researchers at Intimate Rose evaluated conditions for women based on data from Oxfam America, the Commonwealth Fund, and the National Women's Law Center across four weighted factors: health (35%), workers' rights (30%), poverty (20%), and wage inequality (15%). Based on these metrics, Nevada took the top position with a score of 79.36 out of a possible 100, beating out second-place California by nine points. Nevada's high placement on this list is attributed to its state-level policies aimed at improving access to healthcare and reducing workplace discrimination and the gender wage gap. The state protects women from discrimination and unequal pay, and also protects employees who report discrimination at their workplace. Its focus on healthcare has also helped Nevada reduce infant mortality and maternal mortality rates.
Nevada's a known tourist destination for those looking to hit the slots in Vegas or in the underrated and more affordable gambling gem of Laughlin. But the state's reputation for easy access to strip clubs and legalized prostitution also gives it a bad rap. However, multiple studies show that Nevada is — unexpectedly — a great place for women in 2025, with women capitalizing on Nevada's rugged countryside for some solo road tripping or enjoying a night out on the Strip in Vegas.
How to enjoy Nevada as a woman
While 'Sin City' Las Vegas might be the most famous of Nevada's cities, it isn't the only tourist attraction in the Silver State. Nevada's also known for its isolated countryside, unique state parks, and red rock landscape straight out of a picture of Mars. Discussions on online forums reveal that many women living here take advantage of the state's wide open country to enjoy solo road trips across Nevada's deserts. "I do it frequently, and I'm a 5' tall tiny chick. No issues," one Reddit comment dismissively stated, echoing the sentiment that a scenic Nevada road trip through the wild west is perfectly safe for women traveling alone.
It isn't just Nevada's outdoor activities that draw women to the state. While some may be disdainful of the city's less-than-stellar reputation, Las Vegas is a popular destination for women traveling in groups. Bachelorette parties are big in Vegas, where drinks flow freely and shopping is plentiful — plus, raucous nightclubs and strip clubs are easily accessible. Women like to have debauched fun too!
Vegas is also home to museums, art galleries, and theatre productions, all of which are frequented by women. The Las Vegas Arts District has art galleries and museums dedicated to local history and art, and the famous Smith Center for Performing Arts is a must-see for plays and ballets. Women are also spending more than ever before on dining out, and Vegas is now equally famous for its high-end restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs. For those without their own cars, there's also a new women-only taxi service in the Las Vegas Valley called Alegna, which vets drivers and passengers to ensure the safety of everyone involved.