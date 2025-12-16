The Best State In America To Be A Woman For 2025 Is In The Rugged West, And Wildly Unexpected

According to Our World in Data, trends show that American women are increasingly choosing to live alone. Women also make up the majority of solo travelers (via Forbes). This, in turn, leads to a conversation about places where women can safely and happily travel and live. According to new research by Intimate Rose, the best state for women to enjoy equal opportunities, equal pay, and access to healthcare is none other than the rugged state of Nevada, home to famed Las Vegas, the most fun city in America.

The researchers at Intimate Rose evaluated conditions for women based on data from Oxfam America, the Commonwealth Fund, and the National Women's Law Center across four weighted factors: health (35%), workers' rights (30%), poverty (20%), and wage inequality (15%). Based on these metrics, Nevada took the top position with a score of 79.36 out of a possible 100, beating out second-place California by nine points. Nevada's high placement on this list is attributed to its state-level policies aimed at improving access to healthcare and reducing workplace discrimination and the gender wage gap. The state protects women from discrimination and unequal pay, and also protects employees who report discrimination at their workplace. Its focus on healthcare has also helped Nevada reduce infant mortality and maternal mortality rates.

Nevada's a known tourist destination for those looking to hit the slots in Vegas or in the underrated and more affordable gambling gem of Laughlin. But the state's reputation for easy access to strip clubs and legalized prostitution also gives it a bad rap. However, multiple studies show that Nevada is — unexpectedly — a great place for women in 2025, with women capitalizing on Nevada's rugged countryside for some solo road tripping or enjoying a night out on the Strip in Vegas.