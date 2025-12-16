The 'World's Highest Hill' Is A Cozy Oklahoma Escape With Panoramic Vistas And Outdoor Adventures
Oklahoma features an assortment of quirky roadside attractions like Pops 66, a gem serving over 700 sodas and tasty sweet treats. However, there's one spot outside of Poteau, located a little over two hours away from Tulsa by car, that will take you to new heights. Situated on the Poteau River, this city in LeFlore County is home to Cavanal Hill. With an elevation of 1,999 feet, it presents incredible panoramic vistas of much of LeFlore County and nearby natural wonders, including the Ouachita Mountains. Even more impressive, it's considered to be the "world's highest hill."
To be considered a mountain, a geographic feature must be a minimum of 2,000 feet above sea level. Thus, despite this landmark's imposing size, it does not meet this qualification. Even so, this does nothing to diminish Cavanal Hill's beauty. Visitors can experience its splendid scenery by driving a few miles up Witteville Road, accessible from Highway 59 if you're traveling from Poteau. "The road up the hill has a lot of tight turns so go slow, there is enough room for cars going opposite directions but there are no lines on the road so be aware of the space you're taking up," advises a review from Google.
Once you reach the top of Cavanal Hill, you'll discover an overlook where you can take in the heavenly views, as well as an area with picnic tables. Although Cavanal Hill is arguably Poteau's claim to fame, visitors may fail to realize that this underappreciated gem offers a cozy small town getaway surrounded by nature and outdoor adventures. On Highway 59, about 20 minutes away from Cavanal Hill is Long Lake Resort. They have suites, cabins and a campground with RV and tent sites, all along two bodies of water — Long Lake and Terrell Lake.
Bask in Poteau's natural beauty and outdoor adventure
Long Lake Resort's assortment of lodging options is just the beginning of what you can expect to find at this highly-rated waterfront destination in Poteau. As a reviewer on Google put it, "The place has amazing views everywhere, as well as just about anything a family could want to do outdoors." Surrounded by greenery and wildlife (including buffalo), visitors can enjoy everything from fishing for catfish on Long Lake and Terrell Lake to hiking along these bodies of water, boating, and more. While Long Lake Resort is open year-round, it's known to be exceptionally cozy in the fall, with its vibrant autumn scenery providing the perfect backdrop for a relaxing retreat away from the hustle and bustle.
A fall stay also grants visitors an opportunity to traverse the nearby Talimena National Scenic Byway through the Ouachita National Forest, one of America's best fall foliage drives. Of course, soaking up Poteau's spring and summer weather by the lakes can be equally delightful. Not to mention that the annual Cavanal Killer 8k is held each May. This invites participants to tackle the "world's highest hill" by foot all the way from Poteau Primary School.
Keep in mind that day passes, granting guests access to Long Lake Resort's offerings, are available. If you decide to stay elsewhere in Poteau, you'll still be able to immerse yourself in this natural splendor. There are a few chain hotels in town including the Best Western Prime Inn & Suites. Not only is it relatively inexpensive (nightly rates are typically $120 or less, as of this writing) but it's near amenities like Bill J Barber Park. This scenic green space is located on Town Creek and has a paved path where you can stretch your legs.
Take a step back in time at historic downtown Poteau
There are other outdoor adventures that are easily accessible from Poteau. You can, for instance, hike at Lake Wister State Park. It's only a 13-minute drive away to Wister, a laidback town midway between Oklahoma City and Little Rock. Aside from nature-based activities, you can't forget about exploring historic downtown Poteau, specifically the Dewey District. Situated along Dewey Avenue, this area in Poteau feels like a time capsule due to its many early-20th-century structures. This includes the Hotel Lowrey, built in 1922. It still welcomes guests but under a new name: the Leflore County Museum. This free attraction spans three floors with a reviewer on Google noting, "We were shocked just how many cool things were packed in there!" In addition to Indigenous relics, it features themed rooms that each tell a story about Leflore County or Poteau's past. The building retains its vintage hotel charm, adding to this unique experience. Just across the street from the Leflore County Museum is Warehouse Willy's. This coveted eatery with neon lighting and walls covered in dollar bills serves Southern and Cajun-inspired fare.
In downtown Poteau, you can also do some shopping on Dewey Avenue at stores like The Purple Plume, a top-rated boutique for women's clothing and accessories. Dewey Avenue also offers sightseeing spots, such as the building that once housed Poteau's Central National Bank. According to the Oklahoma Gazette, Clyde Barrow (as in from Bonnie and Clyde) and his gang made away with $1,500 from this institution. Needless to say, this small town near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border is full of remarkable surprises.