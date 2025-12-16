The 'World's Highest Hill' Is A Cozy Oklahoma Escape With Panoramic Vistas And Outdoor Adventures

Oklahoma features an assortment of quirky roadside attractions like Pops 66, a gem serving over 700 sodas and tasty sweet treats. However, there's one spot outside of Poteau, located a little over two hours away from Tulsa by car, that will take you to new heights. Situated on the Poteau River, this city in LeFlore County is home to Cavanal Hill. With an elevation of 1,999 feet, it presents incredible panoramic vistas of much of LeFlore County and nearby natural wonders, including the Ouachita Mountains. Even more impressive, it's considered to be the "world's highest hill."

To be considered a mountain, a geographic feature must be a minimum of 2,000 feet above sea level. Thus, despite this landmark's imposing size, it does not meet this qualification. Even so, this does nothing to diminish Cavanal Hill's beauty. Visitors can experience its splendid scenery by driving a few miles up Witteville Road, accessible from Highway 59 if you're traveling from Poteau. "The road up the hill has a lot of tight turns so go slow, there is enough room for cars going opposite directions but there are no lines on the road so be aware of the space you're taking up," advises a review from Google.

Once you reach the top of Cavanal Hill, you'll discover an overlook where you can take in the heavenly views, as well as an area with picnic tables. Although Cavanal Hill is arguably Poteau's claim to fame, visitors may fail to realize that this underappreciated gem offers a cozy small town getaway surrounded by nature and outdoor adventures. On Highway 59, about 20 minutes away from Cavanal Hill is Long Lake Resort. They have suites, cabins and a campground with RV and tent sites, all along two bodies of water — Long Lake and Terrell Lake.