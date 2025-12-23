Chicago's Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar Is A Lush Mediterranean Gem With Skyline Views

The Windy City is well known for many things, including art museums, architecture, and food. In fact, U.S. News ranked Chicago the third-best food city in America after New Orleans and New York City. You could break the bank settling the check at one of the city's 21 Michelin-starred restaurants. On a lower budget, sample the five best hot dogs in Chicago or head to a legendary smokehouse for some seafood and local charm.

A trendy spot that's far from a Chicago tourist trap is Aba, a Mediterranean gem specializing in small plates like garlicky hummus and whipped feta. Although this trendy restaurant is helmed by a "Top Chef" star and has won awards, including being named the Chicago Tribune's Best New Restaurant, Aba is also lauded for its lush decor and panoramic skyline views of the Fulton Market District. Vibrant and stylish, Aba delivers the rare combination of a stunning rooftop setting and delicious dishes. With an airy, foliage-filled aesthetic and Chef CJ Jacobson's spot-on, shareable dishes, the experience feels like a slice of the Mediterranean in the heart of the West Loop. The cuisine, aesthetic, and views are so iconic that when the foodie publication Chowhound selected the best rooftop restaurant in every state, Aba represented Illinois. In fact, Aba receives high ratings across several different platforms. For example, on OpenTable, it has earned 4.8 stars, with ambiance ranked highest, followed by food, service, and value.