Chicago's Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar Is A Lush Mediterranean Gem With Skyline Views
The Windy City is well known for many things, including art museums, architecture, and food. In fact, U.S. News ranked Chicago the third-best food city in America after New Orleans and New York City. You could break the bank settling the check at one of the city's 21 Michelin-starred restaurants. On a lower budget, sample the five best hot dogs in Chicago or head to a legendary smokehouse for some seafood and local charm.
A trendy spot that's far from a Chicago tourist trap is Aba, a Mediterranean gem specializing in small plates like garlicky hummus and whipped feta. Although this trendy restaurant is helmed by a "Top Chef" star and has won awards, including being named the Chicago Tribune's Best New Restaurant, Aba is also lauded for its lush decor and panoramic skyline views of the Fulton Market District. Vibrant and stylish, Aba delivers the rare combination of a stunning rooftop setting and delicious dishes. With an airy, foliage-filled aesthetic and Chef CJ Jacobson's spot-on, shareable dishes, the experience feels like a slice of the Mediterranean in the heart of the West Loop. The cuisine, aesthetic, and views are so iconic that when the foodie publication Chowhound selected the best rooftop restaurant in every state, Aba represented Illinois. In fact, Aba receives high ratings across several different platforms. For example, on OpenTable, it has earned 4.8 stars, with ambiance ranked highest, followed by food, service, and value.
The menu and ambiance at Aba
Aba's third-floor rooftop is one of Chicago's most inviting urban escapes. The terrace is framed by greenhouse decor like vines and potted olive trees that frame postcard-worthy views of the surrounding skyscrapers. Whether you're there for a sunlit brunch or dinner under the glow of fairy lights, the rooftop delivers a magical vibe. The spacious main dining room maintains the same Mediterranean-summer inspiration with Lettuce Entertain You's design team incorporating warm woods and abundant plant life for an indoor-outdoor blend that feels transportive, fashionable, and upscale. Guests noted on Tripadvisor that Aba is "stunningly beautiful." A quick elevator ride ushers you into an energetic space filled with well-dressed diners and a buzzy bar that The Infatuation describes as "a scene" with excellent food, meaning the hype is earned.
Expect bright flavors, fresh herbs, layered spices, and shareable small plates. The red pepper dip muhammara is one of many dishes that get rave reviews on a varied menu that also includes tuna carpaccio and shawarma-spiced skirt steak. At brunch, look forward to dishes like short rib shakshuka and, if your group is game, the playful Bellini Tower, which is composed of eight blueberry, strawberry, and kiwi bellinis. The wine list features lesser-known producers, "ancient civilization" wines, and spirits from Mediterranean regions. But Aba's beverage director hasn't forgotten teetotalers with mocktail choices like the creative Fire Sign made with Ghia sumac chili spritz, mango, and lime. Reservations are strongly recommended: This is one of Chicago's most in-demand dining spaces.