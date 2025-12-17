The Way You Hold Your Fork In Europe Will Out You As An American Tourist

When you're eating dinner at home, it's pretty unlikely that you're thinking about which hand you're holding your fork and knife in. In fact, it's probably never even come up in dinner conversation. However, if you've traveled to Europe, you may have gotten some stares while dining that you didn't understand. The reason is that we, as Americans, tend to do something called the "cut-and-switch" method of cutlery use.

This means that, if you're eating something that requires cutting with a knife, you likely hold onto your fork with your non-dominant hand — which we'll say is the left hand, for this discussion — and the knife with your dominant hand (or your right hand, for our purposes). Then, once you've cut your food, you likely put down your knife and switch your fork to your right hand to take a bite. No biggie, right? Well, in Europe, that's not how it's done.

If you watch Europeans eat, you'll notice that they hold their fork in the left hand and knife in the right — pretty much the same way Americans begin. However, what changes is that they don't switch the fork back to the right hand — instead, they lift the fork to their mouth directly using their left hand. While cutlery use in the American style isn't a faux pas — like leaving chopsticks upright in a bowl of rice in Japan (which mimics a funerary practice) — it will certainly signal that you're from the United States. While a 2015 article from The Guardian mentions that some young people in the United Kingdom have adopted the American style of eating, it's still generally common to avoid switching hands in Europe.