New Jersey's Charming Town Offers A Fun Taste Of '50s Doo-Wop Vibes

Wildwood may be best known as New Jersey's coastal resort city, but it also offers a peek into the 1950s. Apart from its stretches of scenic beaches and thrilling seaside amusement park, the Wildwoods are also hiding the country's largest concentration of mid-century commercial architecture, according to the Wildwoods website, and lots of doo-wop charm. The bold, tropical style that you'll see throughout Wildwood harkens back to the days when the United States was in an economic upswing, and the automobile industry was in a postwar comeback. This meant that more Americans had cars, and as a result, they were enjoying travel at a greater scale than ever before.

This shift was all reflected in the architecture of the time, and one of the Jersey Shore's most beloved vacation destinations is one of the best examples around of this bold, tropical, and nostalgic style. Whether you're a history or architecture buff or you're just looking for a getaway with lots of vintage flair, Wildwood needs to be at the top of your list. To get to Wildwood, drive all the way down New Jersey. It's a little north of Cape May — about an hour and a half from Philadelphia International Airport by car if you're arriving from out of state.