Tampa's Downtown Plaza Is A Dynamic Hub Of Chic Shops, Trendy Food, And Entertainment
According to a recent survey, Tampa is one of the best places to live in America. The weather and close proximity to beaches were listed as some of the perks of living there, but its bustling downtown is a draw as well. It is home to a thriving business community, but don't feel like it's all work and no play in Cigar City. Florida's most dazzling riverwalk extends through 2.6 miles of the city's downtown district and is home to one of Tampa's most popular hubs — Sparkman Wharf.
"Sparkman Wharf is easily one of the coolest spots to visit in Tampa," said one Google reviewer. "The moment you arrive, the whole place feels alive — from the waterfront views to the colorful shipping-container eateries and lively music. Whether you come for food, drinks, or just the atmosphere, there's always something fun happening."
Despite being right in the middle of a major city, this waterside oasis has a grassy yard where you can hang out. Its waterside location beside Garrison Channel adds even more to the ambiance. Combine its location and cool vibes with an evolving calendar full of exciting events, and you'll see why this downtown plaza is a dynamic hub of entertainment that you'll want to check out. Depending on when you visit, you may be able to enjoy live music, group fitness classes, movies on the lawn, or trivia night. Just make sure you show up hungry — Sparkman Wharf is full of enticing food options.
Trendy food options in Tampa's Sparkman Wharf
Hungry visitors will be excited to find Tampa Bay's only outdoor food hall. Some of the area's top chefs work their culinary magic inside brightly colored shipping containers, each bringing their own trendy dishes. One of the things that makes it so enticing is the sheer variety of options — allowing you to taste your way around the world without leaving downtown Tampa. Dang Dude offers Asian street food favorites such as dumplings and double-fried chicken wings, and Everglazed Chicken and Donuts has some interesting donuts, such as the Maple Bacon and Peanut Butter Explosion. Gordito's brings the Latin flavor with its variety of empanadas, but it also has delicious shaved ice offerings that incorporate ingredients such as lychee boba, coconut condensed milk, and Tajin. Those looking for more sweet treats will want to grab a scoop at Jeni's Ice Creams.
While you can certainly grab a bite to eat from one of the shipping containers and sit in the grassy yard, there are plenty of actual sit-down restaurants in Sparkman Wharf. Grasping onto the bourbon trend is Battery, which boasts over 80 bourbons on its vast menu. Its food offerings are just as impressive, with a raw bar, steak, seafood, and pasta. Brunch options include lemon-ricotta pancakes, shrimp and grits, and a Mediterranean grilled cheese. Sparkman Wharf is also home to Michelin-star chef Joe Isidori, and you can try his trendy Mexican dishes at JoToro. This Tripadvisor reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Our dinner was probably the best Mexican dinner we have ever had!"
Shopping at Sparkman Wharf
If you're visiting downtown Tampa, you may as well have a little retail therapy, too. According to Yelp, Joyful Notion Boutique is the top boutique in downtown Tampa — and it's located in Sparkman Wharf. This chic shop has a variety of fashionable women's clothing, jewelry, purses, shoes, and gift items. One shopper shared her experience on Google and said, "Wanted to do some shopping while in Tampa, and this place didn't disappoint! They have the cutest outfits and accessories!" Pet parents will also want to stop by The Modern Paws, where you'll find all sorts of treats, toys, and accessories for your fur baby. If you want to take home an edible souvenir, you can pick up some tasty treats at Hampton Chocolate Factory. Along with chocolate, it sells a variety of over-the-top ice creams and sundaes.
If you're coming to Tampa for a visit, plan to spend some time at this vibrant downtown plaza. It's open until 9 p.m. most weekedays, with extended hours on the weekend. If you're hanging out downtown, you can hop on the Pirate Water Taxi, as it makes a stop at Sparkman Wharf. If you're coming directly from Tampa International Airport, you can drive there in about 20 minutes. Tampa International Airport might be considered the best airport in the country for travel and food, but you'll probably want to save your appetite for all of the scrumptious restaurants at Sparkman Wharf.