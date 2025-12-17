Wisconsin's 5 Top-Rated Places For Famous Cheese Curds In Milwaukee
For some travelers, Milwaukee (aka "Brew City") is beer first, everything else second. But don't sleep on this culinary capital of the Midwest known for cheese and sausage, too. For anyone who loves Wisconsin's unofficial state snack — the beloved cheese curd — this city is essentially pilgrimage territory. You'll find cheese curds at brunch, in markets, and on just about every bar menu you come across.
For anyone who's unfamiliar, cheese curds are the squeaky nuggets of goodness that will eventually become cheese, if you don't eat them all up right away (which can be a challenge). After the whey is separated during cheese-making, the curds are what remain and will eventually be pressed and aged to become cheese. Their bouncy, almost rubbery texture makes a "squeak" when you bite into them — and this squeakiness is often a factor when determining the best of the best.
Locals have very strong opinions about their curds. From the crispiest fry to where to get the best squeak, sources like Milwaukee Magazine, Visit Milwaukee, Yelp roundups, and countless Reddit threads all weigh in to determine places with the top curds. This guide narrows it down to five top-rated, frequently recommended spots in Milwaukee where the curds are the main event. From classic beer-battered baskets to pancake-coated curds with maple syrup, these are the places locals send you when you ask, "Where are the really good cheese curds?"
Lakefront Brewery
If you ask ten Milwaukee locals where to start a cheese curd tour, Lakefront Brewery will show up in most answers. Coming in at No. 1 on Yelp's list of the "Top 10 Best Cheese Curds Near Milwaukee, Wisconsin," Lakefront is hands-down one of the best spots for cheese curds in the city. It has also ranked high on lists from Milwaukee Magazine, Best Dish MKE, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Lakefront uses fresh curds from Hill Valley Dairy, which are beer-battered and fried until golden and crispy. The eatery serves them with its "secret granch sauce" (a garlic ranch concoction), and one order will feed two to three people for $13 at the time of this writing (if you're willing to share, that is). Lakefront's executive chef, Kristin Hueneke, told the Sentinel that perfecting the cheese curds was a top priority for the brewery. She said, "I never imagined cheese would be the key to success, but here we are serving up to 1,000 pounds per week."
The brewery also features a rotating Curd of the Month and a suggested beer pairing, with flavors such as Apple Crisp, Pesto Parmesan, Churro, and more. Regulars can even snag a Curd Card to get a free order after 11 purchases. And with nearly 3,000 reviews on Google, Lakefront's curds are frequently mentioned. One customer writes, "The cheese curds were absolutely spot on — crispy, melty, and delicious with the dipping sauce. Pair that with one of their local brews and you've got a true taste of Milwaukee."
Camino
Camino looks like a laid-back craft beer bar in Walker's Point, but plenty of locals argue that its cheese curds (which go for about $12 and are sourced from Clock Shadow Creamery) are the best in Milwaukee. The pub has ranked on the Best of Milwaukee list multiple times for both best bar food and best fried cheese curds. With over 1,500 Google reviews and hundreds of five-star ratings on Yelp, Camino's cheese curds are front and center in much of the restaurant's praise. It's also a frequent recommendation among Reddit users discussing where to snag the best cheese curds in the city.
On Eater's list of the "38 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee," local food writer Todd Lazarski writes, "Camino's crackily battered and gooified Clock Shadow cheese curds are the best in town." A Yelp reviewer agrees, saying, "Prior to my trip to Milwaukee, I did thorough research on where I could find the best cheese curds. Ultimately, I decided to go with Camino, and it did not disappoint." Reviewers also frequently rave about the Russian dip that comes with Camino's curds. However, at the time of writing, both the Milwaukee and West Allis location menus say the cheese curds are served with giardiniera aioli — which sounds equally delicious in our humble opinion.
Expect a relaxed bar environment with a strong beer lineup, plus a menu of burgers, wings, pierogi, and other comfort food if you want more than a snack. If you're staying downtown or near Milwaukee's stylish Historic Third Ward neighborhood, Camino is an easy detour and a smart second stop after Lakefront to find your favorite.
Black Sheep MKE
If you think you've seen every possible cheese curd variation, Black Sheep MKE will test that theory. This Walker's Point wine bar is famous for its pancake-battered cheese curds ($14), a brunch dish that Visit Milwaukee calls "one of the most unique takes on cheese curds" in the city. They're so popular that you can get them outside of brunch, too, if you visit during lunch or dinner.
The deliciousness starts with white cheddar curds from Clock Shadow Creamery, which are dipped in pancake batter, fried, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with maple syrup on the side. While they certainly aren't a traditional approach to Milwaukee cheese curds, Redditor u/Mistyam explains, "It's one of those perfect combinations of salty and sweet."
Similarly, a Yelp reviewer says, "I am absolutely OBSESSED with the cheese curds. They're pancake batter with maple syrup and I promise you, you need these. The cheese pull was immaculate." If you're looking for cheese curds giving funnel cake energy, head to Milwaukee's south side to stuff your face before exploring the rest of Walker's Point, the city's oldest neighborhood.
West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe
West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe is without a doubt a top pick among Milwaukeeans for all things cheese. And many aficionados will argue that you've got to try curds fresh to truly get that "squeaky satisfaction," as one Redditor puts it. West Allis Cheese and Sausage has been around since the 1960s (originally as Merkts Cheese), and it's now run by a man who visited the shop frequently as a kid. Mark and Linda Lutz bought the place in 2002, expanding to two locations — the flagship store in West Allis and another in the Milwaukee Public Market.
According to Yelp, it has the largest selection of Wisconsin cheeses in the state, with more than 400 varieties. Visitors can snag fresh curds at the shop or chow down on fried curds and poutine in the attached café. Here, you can also order one of the shop's famous bloody marys, complete with skewers of Wisconsin staples, including fried cheese curds and sausage bites.
Wisconsin Cheese Mart
According to locals, those on the hunt for fresh, squeaky cheese curds must visit the Wisconsin Cheese Mart downtown. Ranking at No. 3 on Yelp's 10 Best Cheese Curds list, Wisconsin Cheese Mart has been in the city for more than 80 years. Today, it sells artisanal cheeses from over 30 Wisconsin creameries. In 2012, the store even sold a 40-year-old cheddar — the world's oldest edible cheese for sale, at the time, according to the Chicago Reader.
While Wisconsin Cheese Mart doesn't focus on frying curds on-site, it's a great place to stock up on squeaky curds you can eat as-is or fry at home later. If your goal in Milwaukee is to taste more than just one style of fried curds, this is where you can see how much the base curd itself matters. Out-of-towners can pack their selection in an insulated cooler bag for the trip home (which is free with a purchase of over $60).
The cheese shop is only open until 5 p.m. every day, so swing by early for the fresh curds, then follow up at local bars nearby for some more of the best fried curds in the city. The location is great for a complete cheese curd crawl — it's a short walk from Who's on Third and Milwaukee Brat House, both frequently praised for their curds and other Milwaukee specialities (like sausages, German pretzels, and poutine). It's also along Milwaukee's Riverwalk, connecting three neighborhoods and making it easy to continue exploring the city on foot.
Our methodology
Narrowing down Milwaukee's cheese curd scene was no easy feat. Rankings from local news and tourism coverage resources were consulted, as mentioned in each applicable slide, and we selected our choices based on consistent reviews on platforms like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google. We also scoured online discussions across Reddit and Facebook to hear what locals had to say. Because reviews for restaurants may include things like service and the quality of other food offered, we focused only on specific mentions of cheese curds.
We also used some personal experience to inform our research process. The writer's recent trip to Milwaukee opened up the world of cheese curds to a non-native. A mix of on-the-ground recommendations from locals and in-person sampling offered real-world insight on the best spots for cheese curds from a traveler's perspective (not all heroes wear capes, but some wear stretchy pants).