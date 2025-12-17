Wisconsin's 5 Top-Rated Places For Famous Cheese Curds In Milwaukee

For some travelers, Milwaukee (aka "Brew City") is beer first, everything else second. But don't sleep on this culinary capital of the Midwest known for cheese and sausage, too. For anyone who loves Wisconsin's unofficial state snack — the beloved cheese curd — this city is essentially pilgrimage territory. You'll find cheese curds at brunch, in markets, and on just about every bar menu you come across.

For anyone who's unfamiliar, cheese curds are the squeaky nuggets of goodness that will eventually become cheese, if you don't eat them all up right away (which can be a challenge). After the whey is separated during cheese-making, the curds are what remain and will eventually be pressed and aged to become cheese. Their bouncy, almost rubbery texture makes a "squeak" when you bite into them — and this squeakiness is often a factor when determining the best of the best.

Locals have very strong opinions about their curds. From the crispiest fry to where to get the best squeak, sources like Milwaukee Magazine, Visit Milwaukee, Yelp roundups, and countless Reddit threads all weigh in to determine places with the top curds. This guide narrows it down to five top-rated, frequently recommended spots in Milwaukee where the curds are the main event. From classic beer-battered baskets to pancake-coated curds with maple syrup, these are the places locals send you when you ask, "Where are the really good cheese curds?"