Milwaukee's Riverwalk Connects 3 Lovely Neighborhoods And The City's Best Bites And Brews
Located on the shoreline of Lake Michigan and at the confluence of three rivers, Wisconsin's largest city features 191 unique neighborhoods for exploration and discovery. Among them are some of Milwaukee's best neighborhoods, like Bay View, a walkable, music-filled gem, and Juneau Town, one of its most vibrant with art, history, and lake views. Known as the "Beer City" due to its massive brewing production, Milwaukee's Riverwalk area also connects three other great neighborhoods, while featuring some of the best eats and brews the city has to offer.
The Milwaukee Riverwalk is a 3.1-mile stretch adjacent to both sides of the Milwaukee River, the longest of the three city rivers, running from the former North Avenue Dam through to the shores of Lake Michigan. The concept for the Riverwalk, formed in 1993 with the Riverwalk Initiative, was to find ways to connect downtown attractions while improving the quality of the waterways and highlighting the riverfront. In doing so, approximately a 20-block pedestrian promenade connects with the Beerline "B" neighborhood on its northern edge and the Historic Third Ward on its southern edge, with Downtown taking center stage. Each of these three also has a segmented section of Riverwalk, making up the larger Riverwalk in its entirety.
Getting around the Riverwalk district is best done on foot or via bicycle, with rentals available through the local bike-share system, Bublr. You can also connect with public transit at various points, including The Hop Streetcar's L-line, which runs every 15 to 20 minutes. There are options to explore by water, including kayaks or paddleboards, pontoon boats, or guided boat tours, which can offer insight into the Riverwalk's buildings and landmarks.
Exploring Downtown, Historic Third Ward, and Beerline
You can start your Riverwalk journey from any juncture, and the center is the Downtown neighborhood with its Old World Third Street section with cobblestone streets. Start at the "Bronze Fonz," a statue of the Arthur Fonzarelli character from the iconic TV series "Happy Days," set in 1950s Milwaukee. You'll find this selfie-worthy spot south of Wells Street and its bridge, one of 16 Rivewalk bridges. Two blocks down on the Wisconsin Bridge is the "Gertie the Duck" statue with her ducklings, representing an uplifting story of hope during the struggles of World War II. You can keep an eye out for five additional bird statues along the riverfront, as well as watching the drawbridges in action when they rise for a passing ship.
Choose to start from the north, and you'll be in the Beerline B neighborhood, named for the old railroad line that serviced the neighborhood's former breweries. It's now primarily residential and runs from the North Avenue Dam to Juneau Avenue, where the downtown portion starts. Along the way, check out River Sculpture!, an outdoor art gallery, spread out along the riverwalk, with 20 sculptures crafted by local and national artists (including the "Bronze Fonz" and "Gertie the Duck").
On the southern end is the Historic Third Ward, the city's most stylish neighborhood, with its mix of river views and the arts. It starts at Wisconsin on the south end of the Riverwalk. The Third Ward is a character-filled neighborhood chock full of local businesses and residences in historically preserved warehouses, and featuring this distinct one-mile-long riverfront boardwalk.
Sample the city's best bites and brews
Having been named the "culinary capital of the Midwest" by Midwest Living and one of the "one of 2024's hottest dining cities" by Eater Magazine, there are plenty of options when you're ready to grab a bite and a pint along the Riverwalk. In Downtown, the local favorite and award-winning Calderone Club serves authentic Italian food, thin-crust pizza, and meatballs. One Yelper even described the meatballs as "life-changing" and "a must-visit for Italian in Milwaukee."
Beer enthusiasts will want to visit the Lakefront Brewery on Commerce Street in Beerline. It produces handcrafted brews, along with a seasonal riverfront patio, European-style beer hall, and food options such as the cheese curd of the month. Additionally, per Travel Wisconsin, they offer an entertaining brewery tour, complete with a souvenir glass and four samples. Summer months in Beerline bring The Tap Yards, a pop-up beer garden serving 18 beers on tap in Schlitz Park, complete with a selection of food trucks and game nights.
In the Historic Third Ward on St. Paul Avenue between Water Street and Broadway is the Milwaukee Public Market with a choice of nearly 20 specialty food vendors offering local eats with an upstairs dining area. TripAdvisor reviews call it "one of the best places to eat in the city," "a must visit," and "something for everyone." Head to the Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Milwaukee's first tequilaria, to sample from their list of over 100 tequilas, while enjoying tacos and an eclectic mix of other foods. Its waterfront location with an outdoor patio means it's a great place to watch the boat action on the Riverwalk, too.