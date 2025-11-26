Milwaukee's Riverwalk Connects 3 Lovely Neighborhoods And The City's Best Bites And Brews

Located on the shoreline of Lake Michigan and at the confluence of three rivers, Wisconsin's largest city features 191 unique neighborhoods for exploration and discovery. Among them are some of Milwaukee's best neighborhoods, like Bay View, a walkable, music-filled gem, and Juneau Town, one of its most vibrant with art, history, and lake views. Known as the "Beer City" due to its massive brewing production, Milwaukee's Riverwalk area also connects three other great neighborhoods, while featuring some of the best eats and brews the city has to offer.

The Milwaukee Riverwalk is a 3.1-mile stretch adjacent to both sides of the Milwaukee River, the longest of the three city rivers, running from the former North Avenue Dam through to the shores of Lake Michigan. The concept for the Riverwalk, formed in 1993 with the Riverwalk Initiative, was to find ways to connect downtown attractions while improving the quality of the waterways and highlighting the riverfront. In doing so, approximately a 20-block pedestrian promenade connects with the Beerline "B" neighborhood on its northern edge and the Historic Third Ward on its southern edge, with Downtown taking center stage. Each of these three also has a segmented section of Riverwalk, making up the larger Riverwalk in its entirety.

Getting around the Riverwalk district is best done on foot or via bicycle, with rentals available through the local bike-share system, Bublr. You can also connect with public transit at various points, including The Hop Streetcar's L-line, which runs every 15 to 20 minutes. There are options to explore by water, including kayaks or paddleboards, pontoon boats, or guided boat tours, which can offer insight into the Riverwalk's buildings and landmarks.