5 Of The 10 Safest Countries In The World In 2025 Are In This Unexpected Desert Region

Shaped in part by patterns in Western news coverage, many share the impression that the Middle East is made up primarily of war-torn countries and unsafe destinations. While there are parts of the region that can be difficult to travel in, this broad characterization is misleading. In fact, half of the top 10 safest countries on Earth can be found between the Arabian Desert and the lush basins that snake south from Mesopotamia.

The wealthy states of the Arabian Peninsula dominate the global rankings of the world's safest nations, determined by Gallup's Global Safety Report 2025. Based on surveys conducted in 144 countries measuring how safe people feel walking alone at night, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) all provided their residents and visitors with a strong sense of security. By comparison, the United States ranked 61st globally. In ranking the GCC nations (Gulf Cooperation Council) amongst the safest in the world, factors including low crime rates, a shared emphasis on security, and low levels of interpersonal violence were cited as contributors to public trust and well-being.

While some travelers may have written the entire Western Asian region off as a no-go destination, there is a vast range of activities to partake in on a Middle Eastern vacation. Join a camel caravan on an excursion into the mighty Arabian Desert dunes, explore cultural traditions spanning back several thousand years, and wander through cutting-edge cities in this safe part of the world.