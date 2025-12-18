The 5 Longest Rivers In America Are Breathtaking Bodies Of Water

The United States has quite a formidable landmass, with thousands of square miles stretched between two oceans, mountains, deserts, great plains, and everything in between. With such a large area, the U.S. also has an extensive network of inland rivers and waterways cutting through its diverse terrain. The cumulative length of America's collective rivers is almost impossible to calculate, but you don't need an advanced degree in hydrology to see that these waterways are quite often epic and beautiful destinations. Such a diverse expanse of river systems also provides the U.S. with a splendid diversity in riverside experiences. Travelers across the country can find everything from dangerous American rivers to avoid to some of the most scenic and charming river towns in the United States. And yet, while even the shortest U.S. rivers are often worthwhile destinations for scenery and recreation, most of the nation's collective attention goes to its longest river systems.

While the United States doesn't have anything quite as long as the world-famous Amazon or Nile Rivers, the longest rivers that flow (at least partly) through its borders are still no slouches when it comes to length. The longest rivers in the United States exceed 2,000 miles, and often pass through multiple states (and sometimes multiple countries) on an epic tour of the North American landscape. The shores of these extraordinary river systems are usually home to amazing cities, cozy small towns, and magnificent views. According to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) data, the following are the five longest rivers in the United States — and, at times, in Canada and Mexico too. Each river on this list is a breathtaking body of water for reasons other than its sheer length, passing through diverse terrains, top urban destinations, and some of the nation's best riverside parks.