The 5 Most Dangerous Rivers In America That Should Be Avoided At All Costs

America has some seriously wonderful rivers. From the mighty Mississippi, that majestic waterway known as 'America's River,' to the iconic Hudson, forever shrouded by the steel-clad skyscrapers of New York City, this nation is carved up by waterways large, small, and downright legendary. You've got some of the best rivers for kayaking on the continent, others that are steeped in Gold Rush history, and others still that promise hiking adventures amid rainforests and deserts.

The thing is, though, America also has some seriously dangerous rivers. These are great powers of nature — the Mississippi discharges more than half a million cubic feet of H2O every second, while certain famous sections of the Niagara River pound away with more than 2,500 tons of force (perhaps it's better to see the Niagara Falls from a zipline, after all!).

Now, there are no official stats for how many people have died on specific rivers across the country, but most of the estimated 11 daily drownings in the USA do occur in natural waters. To put it another way: Rivers can be very deadly. Finding the deadliest is tricky business (no official stats, remember?), but we've honed in on a variety of sources, from local police reports to press releases to mentions of particular rivers on expert forums, to offer up a selection of five that could certainly be candidates for the most dangerous of all.