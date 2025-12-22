North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Restaurant Is A Locally-Owned Wilmington Gem

When North Carolina native Alex White purchased Pizzeria Don Luca in 2021, the eatery was far from successful. Though he had no background in running a restaurant, White kept the pizzeria's two existing employees and jumped into the new project with a determination to get it right. "The dough was no question the toughest part to figure out," he told Wilmington outlet Port City Rising. "For example, if it rains, the dough recipe is different because we need to add less water due to the humidity. It is a finicky science."

Pizza at Don Luca is made with fresh ingredients, many of which are prepared in-house, from scratch. The best-seller is the Hot Honey Pepperoni pie, which features a double helping of pepperoni finished with a light drizzle of honey, along with the unconventional PBR (pickle, bacon, ranch). The menu also includes mainstream varieties, such as Margherita, Hawaiian, meat lover's, and the T-bird (buffalo chicken), as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Pizzas are hand-tossed and served on 14-inch crusts, with a cauliflower-based gluten-free pie available. Diners can also build their own pizza from a list of toppings.

In addition to pizzas, Don Luca offers dry-rubbed, double-baked jumbo chicken wings tossed in a range of house-made sauces, including Yoda (zesty herb and garlic), buffalo, BBQ, miso garlic, buffaque, or spicy chili oil. And if you've got room after all that, you can grab a slice of Gram's Gooey Butter Cake for dessert.