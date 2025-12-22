North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza Restaurant Is A Locally-Owned Wilmington Gem
When people think about food in North Carolina, the state's legendary barbecue probably springs to mind first. After all, the Tar Heel State is known for its distinct approach to slow-cooked meats, which can be experienced firsthand on the mouthwatering "North Carolina Barbecue Trail." That said, the state's food scene cooks up much more than succulently delicious ribs and whole hog. For some of the best pizza in the region, head straight to beachy Wilmington, North Carolina's cleanest city, where the locally owned Pizzeria Don Luca has become a standout hole-in-the-wall favorite.
Situated in the city's emerging Brooklyn Arts District, Pizzeria Don Luca operates out of a roughly 100-year-old building and keeps things simple. The walk-up, counter-service restaurant serves pizza and chicken wings, with picnic tables set up outside on a dog-friendly patio. For what it lacks in size, it makes up for in quality. Since a new owner took over in 2021, it has expanded beyond a neighborhood staple, earning rave reviews from customers on Yelp in the process.
Savor expertly-crafted pizza and wings at Don Luca's
When North Carolina native Alex White purchased Pizzeria Don Luca in 2021, the eatery was far from successful. Though he had no background in running a restaurant, White kept the pizzeria's two existing employees and jumped into the new project with a determination to get it right. "The dough was no question the toughest part to figure out," he told Wilmington outlet Port City Rising. "For example, if it rains, the dough recipe is different because we need to add less water due to the humidity. It is a finicky science."
Pizza at Don Luca is made with fresh ingredients, many of which are prepared in-house, from scratch. The best-seller is the Hot Honey Pepperoni pie, which features a double helping of pepperoni finished with a light drizzle of honey, along with the unconventional PBR (pickle, bacon, ranch). The menu also includes mainstream varieties, such as Margherita, Hawaiian, meat lover's, and the T-bird (buffalo chicken), as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Pizzas are hand-tossed and served on 14-inch crusts, with a cauliflower-based gluten-free pie available. Diners can also build their own pizza from a list of toppings.
In addition to pizzas, Don Luca offers dry-rubbed, double-baked jumbo chicken wings tossed in a range of house-made sauces, including Yoda (zesty herb and garlic), buffalo, BBQ, miso garlic, buffaque, or spicy chili oil. And if you've got room after all that, you can grab a slice of Gram's Gooey Butter Cake for dessert.
Soak up the Social District at Brooklyn Arts
One reason Pizzeria Don Luca has been so successful is that it has kept prices in check. At the time of this writing, pies range from $16 to $23, and you can also pair pizzas and wings to get a bit more bang for your buck. However, freshness and flavor are central to its mission. One Reddit user states that "Don Luca is the best pizza spot in town IMO," while another remarks, "Don Luca Pizza is my favorite around right now. Thinner style without heavy sauce."
The up-and-coming Brooklyn Arts District caught Alex White's attention, and the area is the first in North Carolina to begin testing to become a Social District. On the first and third Saturday of each month, those over the age of 21 can enjoy walking around the neighborhood with alcoholic drinks and goodies from participating businesses from noon to 5 p.m. This in-trial event is designed to promote and foster engagement with the emerging neighborhood. Pizzeria Don Luca is already one of the district's shining stars, and to explore more of Wilmington's charms after lunch, you can take a stroll along America's best riverfront walk.