5 Affordable Destinations On The East Coast To Escape The Harsh Winter Weather

If the winter weather has you feeling a bit blue, you don't have to go far — or spend a lot — to escape it. Whether you're looking for great food, nature, history, or just less brutal weather, there are a number of destinations that fit the bill right along the East Coast — and we've rounded up five of the best choices for travelers seeking an easy winter getaway that doesn't break the bank. Each city offers warmer, or at least milder, weather than what you'll find up north, as well as plenty to do, even during the winter months.

To compile our choices, we consulted resources such as Weather Spark, travel blogs, and various destination sites, ensuring that each spot on this list offers pleasant weather, affordable sightseeing and dining options, and is worth visiting during the off-season. To make a budget-friendly accommodation recommendation — often one of the largest travel costs — we searched for the same weekend in January using Booking.com for each destination to ensure consistency and accuracy.