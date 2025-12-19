5 Affordable Destinations On The East Coast To Escape The Harsh Winter Weather
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If the winter weather has you feeling a bit blue, you don't have to go far — or spend a lot — to escape it. Whether you're looking for great food, nature, history, or just less brutal weather, there are a number of destinations that fit the bill right along the East Coast — and we've rounded up five of the best choices for travelers seeking an easy winter getaway that doesn't break the bank. Each city offers warmer, or at least milder, weather than what you'll find up north, as well as plenty to do, even during the winter months.
To compile our choices, we consulted resources such as Weather Spark, travel blogs, and various destination sites, ensuring that each spot on this list offers pleasant weather, affordable sightseeing and dining options, and is worth visiting during the off-season. To make a budget-friendly accommodation recommendation — often one of the largest travel costs — we searched for the same weekend in January using Booking.com for each destination to ensure consistency and accuracy.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
This iconic yet affordable beach town generally sees highs of 59 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter, with average daily lows in the 40s range. And although it's not quite swimming or sunbathing weather, there are still an abundance of ways to enjoy Myrtle Beach this time of year both affordably and while escaping those harsh winter temperatures.
With quiet, uncrowded beaches, it's an ideal time for horseback riding, along with bird-watching. You'll also find plenty of extra cost-cutting deals at this time, from reduced golf rates to special restaurant menus. Speaking of food, winter is also prime oyster time in South Carolina, and there are a handful of oyster-themed festivals and roasts during the winter months.
Myrtle Beach also has a fair amount of budget-friendly eats, like Mrs. Fish Seafood Grill, where nearly everything is just $10.85 a plate during lunch, or $17.95 for dinner. If you're dreaming of daily walks along the beach, Homewood Suites by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, as the name states, is located right along Myrtle Beach's boardwalk, and starts at $118 per night with breakfast included. If you're traveling with a family, the hotel even has an indoor waterpark, plus a game room, an on-site restaurant, a fitness center, and a terrace.
Daytona Beach, Florida
If you're looking to escape the cold, you can hardly do better than winter in Daytona Beach, where daily high temperatures hover around 71 degrees Fahrenheit. Better yet, this Florida getaway is brimming with year-round outdoor recreation opportunities — from biking along the coastline to kayaking. Plus, "it's a peaceful time for wildlife sightings and enjoying stunning sunsets," writes travel blogger Solo Her Way.
Beyond spending time outdoors, you'll also find plenty of culture in the Daytona area. This includes the many art galleries of nearby Ormond Beach, as well as the Smithsonian-affiliated Museum of Arts and Sciences and the Cici and Hyatt Brown Museum of Art, which features the world's biggest collection of Florida art (at the time of writing, admission is set at $19 for both).
Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the Beach Bucket Grill for ocean scenery and seafood. The restaurant is open for three meals a day, and nearly everything is under $16. You'll also find wallet-friendly drinks, like a $4.95 mixed drink special, and $3.30 beers. Oceanfront accommodations don't have to come with a hefty price tag, either. At Beachside Hotel, rooms start at $99 with breakfast included. Your stay also comes with free parking and access to the pool.
Charleston, South Carolina
From strolling past the colorful homes of Rainbow Row to exploring the walking paths of Joe Riley Waterfront Park, and souvenir shopping for artisan-made goods in Charleston City Market — one of the country's oldest public markets — culture-seekers, foodies, and history lovers alike will find plenty to do in this South Carolina city. And wintertime is the perfect time for wandering around town, with temperatures typically ranging between the mid-40s and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're looking for some beach time, Charleston has that too, with spots like Folly Beach located within 30 minutes of downtown. The beloved spot has lively beach bars, kayaking, and a fishing pier.
Charleston is also more than doable on a budget, with affordable dining spots like Hannibal's Soul Kitchen. Operating since the 80s, it serves dishes like smothered pork chops and crab rice, largely under $15. The Royal American is another popular choice, offering an array of sandwiches and appetizers also under $15. The staff meal, which regularly changes, is just $6. Wandering around the historic core is of course, free, and key sightseeing like The Old Slave Mart Museum, which details Charleston's dark history, costs just $8 for adults.
You can also find an accommodation steeped in history within close proximity to the city's top sights, as well as amenities for an affordable rate, during the winter. Located next to the Charleston Museum, and just a block away from King Street — one of the world's most charming Main Streets — the Charleston-Historic District Hampton Inn starts at $159 for one night, including breakfast. The hotel also has an outdoor pool, and a fitness center.
Savannah, Georgia
Winter in Savannah is pleasant, with highs in the 60s and lows sitting around the mid-40s degrees Fahrenheit. This makes it an ideal destination for strolling around and enjoying the picturesque architecture, squares, and waterfront. "The slower pace, the festive glow, and the cozy food scene all hit differently when the air is crisp and the crowds are gone," writes Maninder K, of My Foot Prints Around the Globe, about visiting Savannah in the wintertime.
If it does get a bit too chilly, Savannah is full of historic homes to tour — like the Mercer Williams House Museum, which was built between 1860 and 1868, and costs just $13.50 for adults (or $9 for students or active military). Otherwise, you have plenty of local shops to peruse. Savannah Bee Company, which sells an array of honey-based products and other goods, is a popular choice. So is Paris Market, a two-level boutique filled with all sorts of antiques, jewelry, books, and a cafe. For foodies, Savannah is practically a paradise. Restaurants like Goose Feathers Cafe and Bakery offer affordable fare, with the majority of breakfast dishes and sandwiches $12 or under. The eatery has been around since the 80s, and was a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice in 2025.
When it comes to accommodations, you'll find more affordable options the farther you get from downtown. However, there are a couple of reasonably-priced choices still close to the action. Hampton Inn and Suites Savannah Historic District, for example, is a well-rated choice just a short walk from the charming shops and waterfront dining of River Street. Rooms start at $135 a night and include breakfast, alongside features like a fitness center, pool, and parking.
St. Augustine, Florida
America's oldest city isn't just full of beaches and historic charm — it's also an affordable winter getaway. According to Weather Spark, St. Augustine doesn't have your standard four seasons — instead, the year is divided into a "hot season" and a "cool season," the latter of which runs from December to March and sees average high temperatures of around 71 degrees Fahrenheit. With cooler temperatures and fewer crowds, this makes it an ideal time for sightseeing — and St. Augustine certainly has a lot to see.
From three impressive 300-year-old forts — Fort Matanzas, Castillo de San Marcos, and Fort Mose — which offer not only history, but beautiful views, to the two-acre Colonial Quarter, offering a look into the city's storied legacy, St. Augustine is a getaway not just to warmer weather, but into the past. And with aroung 3 million lights adorning the historic district from November to mid-January, there's no doubt the destination is even more charming during the winter.
Accommodation-wise, The Blue Hen offers cozy breakfast and lunch dishes like blue crab quiche, fried green tomato BLTs, and blackened shrimp and grits, all for under $20. Mojo's Tacos is another popular choice, where individual tacos — ranging from baja fish to brisket and fried avocado — cost around $5 or $6. Travelers on a budget should opt for a stay at the Hampton Inn St. Augustine US1 North, which starts from $122 a night and includes breakfast. Located close to St. Augustine Beach and other attractions, the hotel also has a hot tub, outdoor pool, and a fitness center.
Methodology
In order to land on our top picks of the most affordable East Coast destinations with warm winter days, we relied on Weather Spark for our weather estimations in each city. Additionally, when evaluating affordable accommodation options, we used Booking.com and searched for nightly stays from January 10 to January 11, 2026 (a weekend), in order to ensure we remained consistent. To further ensure quality, we only included accommodation options with at least an 8.0 rating on Booking.com. This meant that, when selecting our hotel recommendations, we evaluated ratings (including the number of reviews each hotel has), price, amenities, and proximity to either downtown, the beach, and/or sightseeing. Ultimately, all of our selections offer rooms for less than $160 a night. Finally, to round up specific wintertime activities as well as budget-friendly restaurants, we consulted reputable travel blogs and destination sites that focus on local expertise and up-to-date recommendations.