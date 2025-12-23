This Historic Houston Neighborhood Is Highly Walkable With Charming Vintage Homes

Unfortunately, many of Fourth Ward's historic buildings have been demolished as the neighborhood has grappled with gentrification — according to Defender, fewer than 30 historic structures still stand within Freedman's Town. But, this beloved Texas city has a renowned museum scene, and you'll still get a taste of that within Fourth Ward, largely thanks to its three UNESCO-designated structures: the Kellum-Noble House, the Reverend Jack Yates House, and the Fourth Ward Cottage, all of which date back to the mid-1800s. The Kellum-Noble House, Houston's oldest surviving building, constructed in 1847, once served as one of the area's first schools and even had a brief stint as a site for a zoo. The Reverend Jack Yates House was built in 1870 by John Henry "Jack" Yates after his emancipation from slavery and still contains some of the original furniture owned by his family during that time. The Fourth Ward Cottage, for its part, was once home to a German immigrant family, before becoming a rental home between 1883 and 2001.

All three homes are located within Sam Houston Park and are available for tours from Wednesdays to Saturdays. Tours cost $15 (as of this writing), are operated by the Heritage Society Museum, and focus on Black American history in Houston prior to and following the Civil War. For more historic sightseeing, also visit Rutherford B.H. Yates Museum. The Queen Anne-style home, which dates back to 1912, was home to Rutherford Yates, who founded a printing company. Along Victor Street, around a 20-minute walk from Sam Houston Park, you'll find more examples of the Fourth Ward's charming vintage row homes, three of which have been restored to serve as the Freedmen's Town Visitor Center.