Colorado's Most Iconic Hotel Restaurant Is A Stylish, Welcoming Spot In Downtown Denver

In a city with no shortage of buzzy new restaurant openings, Corinne Denver has earned something harder to come by: Staying power. Located inside Le Méridien Denver Downtown, the restaurant has gathered a 4.7-star rating from over 5,000 Google reviews since opening in 2017 — and it's known as much to locals as it is to travelers. In fact, it was one of OpenTable's most booked restaurants in August 2025, according to Westword. Not only that, but it has been recognized as an iconic hotel restaurant statewide. Chowhound selected Corinne as the most famous hotel restaurant in Colorado, citing its high number of reviews and reputation for having friendly, warm service despite its upscale digs. As u/creept shared on Reddit, "Corinne is really reliably good and has a nice atmosphere."

Corinne sits between the 16th Street Mall and the Colorado Convention Center, putting it within easy walking distance of Union Station, LoDo, and the Theatre District. For visitors, this means you can easily drop in for a bite without rearranging your day. For locals, it's a reliable meeting point downtown, whether you're seeing a show at the Paramount Theatre or grabbing dinner after a day perusing the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.

The restaurant's approach to cooking also supports its long-term appeal — the menu favors familiar dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. It's open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, and entrees are priced between $20 to $60, offering flexibility for diners on a budget or looking to splurge. That balance keeps Corinne relevant and welcoming — a key reason it has become one of Downtown Denver's most recognizable hotel restaurants.