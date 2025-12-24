Colorado's Most Iconic Hotel Restaurant Is A Stylish, Welcoming Spot In Downtown Denver
In a city with no shortage of buzzy new restaurant openings, Corinne Denver has earned something harder to come by: Staying power. Located inside Le Méridien Denver Downtown, the restaurant has gathered a 4.7-star rating from over 5,000 Google reviews since opening in 2017 — and it's known as much to locals as it is to travelers. In fact, it was one of OpenTable's most booked restaurants in August 2025, according to Westword. Not only that, but it has been recognized as an iconic hotel restaurant statewide. Chowhound selected Corinne as the most famous hotel restaurant in Colorado, citing its high number of reviews and reputation for having friendly, warm service despite its upscale digs. As u/creept shared on Reddit, "Corinne is really reliably good and has a nice atmosphere."
Corinne sits between the 16th Street Mall and the Colorado Convention Center, putting it within easy walking distance of Union Station, LoDo, and the Theatre District. For visitors, this means you can easily drop in for a bite without rearranging your day. For locals, it's a reliable meeting point downtown, whether you're seeing a show at the Paramount Theatre or grabbing dinner after a day perusing the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.
The restaurant's approach to cooking also supports its long-term appeal — the menu favors familiar dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. It's open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, and entrees are priced between $20 to $60, offering flexibility for diners on a budget or looking to splurge. That balance keeps Corinne relevant and welcoming — a key reason it has become one of Downtown Denver's most recognizable hotel restaurants.
Corinne Denver is polished yet approachable
Step inside Corinne, and you'll see it's outfitted with modern clean lines, warm lighting, and details that are contemporary yet still comfortable. It feels stylish without veering into intimidating territory, which appeals to diners looking for an upscale meal without too much pressure. For Google reviewer Jake Hoover, this was a highlight: "I was just hanging out in Denver and wanted a nice dinner. I didn't have nice clothes to wear so I just looked like a dude from the street. The server and staff all treated me with respect and like a valued customer even though I didn't look the part."
According to reviews, the food can be hit or miss — while many diners enjoyed the meal and presentation, others noted the menu wasn't up to par with similarly priced restaurants in the area. However, reviewers often appreciate the restaurant's approachability; on Tripadvisor, @MBB66066 wrote, "The menu was really great with lots of choices of the kind of food people really want to eat versus food that tried to be clever." And while Corinne may not be Denver's chicest steakhouse hotspot, many reviewers say the steaks are on point (Corinne offers a 14-ounce ribeye for $56 and an 8-ounce filet mignon for $58).
For visitors staying downtown, Corinne offers a convenient base — you can walk in for breakfast before sightseeing, pre-game before a show, or reserve a table for an upscale dinner without blowing your budget. So, whether you're driving through on an incredible road trip to explore Colorado's national parks or searching for a top Colorado restaurant in Denver for 2025, Corinne has earned a reputation as an iconic hotel restaurant that feels genuinely part of Denver's downtown scene.