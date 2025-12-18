Prince Edward's Wine-Belt Pocket Village Is A Tranquil Hamlet With Top-Tier Eats And Lakeside Views
You've probably heard (and maybe even used) the line, "I need a vacation from my vacation." Too often, trips revolve around major cities and packed itineraries, and trying to see everything can feel more stressful than everyday life. However, tucked into scenic Prince Edward County (PEC) in Ontario is a quieter alternative. A tranquil hamlet with only a few hundred residents, the small village of Consecon offers a slower pace and experiences that make it easier to actually unwind. While the entire region is worth exploring, Consecon is especially notable for its outdoor activities, delicious food, direct access to the water, and location right in the heart of PEC's wine belt.
However, reaching Consecon does require a car. The nearest major airport is Toronto Pearson International Airport (130 miles away), which also has the dubious distinction of being North America's most stressful airport. If you want to avoid its hectic atmosphere, you may opt for Ottawa International Airport, which is 180 miles away. Having a car also makes it easy to explore the surrounding area, including wineries clustered within a 6-mile radius, and nearby North Beach Provincial Park, making Consecon a convenient home base for discovering Prince Edward County.
Wineries, the beach, and hiking in Consecon
If the PEC wine belt is what drew you to this quiet village, be sure to stop by Redtail Vineyard, located right in Consecon. The winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., though tastings are by appointment. You can relax in the outdoor seating area, which includes a fire pit, and on weekends, Redtail offers first-come, first-served charcuterie boxes, along with lighter snacks like cheese and crackers. You can even bring your dog with you on a leash. Nearby is Terra Estate Winery, a lakeside spot open Friday through Sunday. Those willing to venture farther into the wine belt can drive a little more than 9 miles to Karlo Estates, recognized as the world's first vegan-certified winery.
For outdoor time, North Beach Provincial Park is 4.6 miles away. If you're visiting in the summer, you can do some swimming and boating here, as the water is protected by the bay. Fishing is popular, too, and you can find largemouth bass, sunfish, perch, and northern pike. The park also offers picnic areas, and there's a small store selling snacks, beverages, and souvenirs. Birders may be able to spot saw-whet owls or hawks in the area as well.
While you're there, you can wander the flat North Beach Provincial Park Loop, a 1.6-mile trail that follows the beach and nearby inland areas. Leashed dogs are permitted. However, if you're more interested in hiking or biking, Consecon is also one of the entry points to PEC's Millennium Trail, a 29.8-mile route that runs from Carrying Place to Picton.
Dining in Consecon, and a luxury place to stay
If you're looking for top-tier eats, don't miss Charlie, located right by the water. The restaurant, which has a 4.9-star rating on Google, is open Thursday through Sunday evenings. You can't make a reservation, but there's a waiting area upstairs equipped with a skee-ball machine, a pool table, and drinks and snacks to enjoy. It is worth the wait. The menu includes vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and celiac-friendly options, with dishes such as French onion poutine, mushroom-and-leek pot pie, Consecon cauliflower with pepita hummus, and pork schnitzel. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "The food was incredible, service was awesome. Just the place altogether was awesome. Great experience for my hubby and I. Can't wait to go back!" Another solid dining option nearby is Stato's Pizzeria & Restaurant, a Greek-influenced spot close to the water. In addition to a wide range of pizzas — many available gluten-free or with vegan cheese — the menu includes burgers, pita sandwiches, souvlaki, and salads. It holds a 4.4-star rating on Google.
When it comes to accommodations, there are several boutique stays around PEC, but one of the more luxurious options in Consecon is The Gryphon. Set along the lake, the Regency-style cottage from the early 19th century was originally built in Ancaster, Ontario, before being dismantled and reconstructed in its current location. The property sleeps up to 10 guests, making it well-suited for family gatherings or group stays. During what it describes as the "quiet season" — spring and fall through Christmas — weekly rates start at $3,800, while high-season rates are $5,000 as of this writing. The property has also recently renovated its Carriage House for events and was included on Wanderlog's list of the 50 best hotels in Prince Edward County.