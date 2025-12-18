Prince Edward's Wine-Belt Pocket Village Is A Tranquil Hamlet With Top-Tier Eats And Lakeside Views

If the PEC wine belt is what drew you to this quiet village, be sure to stop by Redtail Vineyard, located right in Consecon. The winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., though tastings are by appointment. You can relax in the outdoor seating area, which includes a fire pit, and on weekends, Redtail offers first-come, first-served charcuterie boxes, along with lighter snacks like cheese and crackers. You can even bring your dog with you on a leash. Nearby is Terra Estate Winery, a lakeside spot open Friday through Sunday. Those willing to venture farther into the wine belt can drive a little more than 9 miles to Karlo Estates, recognized as the world's first vegan-certified winery.

For outdoor time, North Beach Provincial Park is 4.6 miles away. If you're visiting in the summer, you can do some swimming and boating here, as the water is protected by the bay. Fishing is popular, too, and you can find largemouth bass, sunfish, perch, and northern pike. The park also offers picnic areas, and there's a small store selling snacks, beverages, and souvenirs. Birders may be able to spot saw-whet owls or hawks in the area as well.

While you're there, you can wander the flat North Beach Provincial Park Loop, a 1.6-mile trail that follows the beach and nearby inland areas. Leashed dogs are permitted. However, if you're more interested in hiking or biking, Consecon is also one of the entry points to PEC's Millennium Trail, a 29.8-mile route that runs from Carrying Place to Picton.