Between Charlotte And Chattanooga Is North Carolina's Underrated Mountain Lake With Crystal-Clear Water

Think of swimming, boating, or fishing in North Carolina. You're probably picturing the beaches of the Atlantic coastline, like Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks, home to America's tallest brick lighthouse. But away from the shore, nestled in the mountains of Jackson County, pristine lakes await. Particularly remote and beautiful are the underrated East Fork Lakes, including Cedar Cliff, Tanasee Creek, and the crystal-clear Wolf Creek Lake.

Roughly midway between Charlotte and Chattanooga near Tuckasegee, NC, the 183-acre Wolf Creek Lake (also known as Wolf Lake) is surrounded by the protected Nantahala National Forest. A great spot for quiet kayaking, it's also a particularly popular destination for anglers who cast their lines for trout (including brook, rainbow, and brown), walleye, and bass (smallmouth and rock). For even more great angling, be sure to check out the nearby Tuckasegee River, an underrated Great Smoky Mountains destination teeming with fish.

Bring your own kayak or boat to launch from the lake's concrete boat ramp. Getting out on the water is also an ideal way to spot wildlife. Past visitors have reported seeing bald eagles, deer, otters, and even bears on the tree-fringed shoreline.