Between Charlotte And Chattanooga Is North Carolina's Underrated Mountain Lake With Crystal-Clear Water
Think of swimming, boating, or fishing in North Carolina. You're probably picturing the beaches of the Atlantic coastline, like Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the Outer Banks, home to America's tallest brick lighthouse. But away from the shore, nestled in the mountains of Jackson County, pristine lakes await. Particularly remote and beautiful are the underrated East Fork Lakes, including Cedar Cliff, Tanasee Creek, and the crystal-clear Wolf Creek Lake.
Roughly midway between Charlotte and Chattanooga near Tuckasegee, NC, the 183-acre Wolf Creek Lake (also known as Wolf Lake) is surrounded by the protected Nantahala National Forest. A great spot for quiet kayaking, it's also a particularly popular destination for anglers who cast their lines for trout (including brook, rainbow, and brown), walleye, and bass (smallmouth and rock). For even more great angling, be sure to check out the nearby Tuckasegee River, an underrated Great Smoky Mountains destination teeming with fish.
Bring your own kayak or boat to launch from the lake's concrete boat ramp. Getting out on the water is also an ideal way to spot wildlife. Past visitors have reported seeing bald eagles, deer, otters, and even bears on the tree-fringed shoreline.
Plan a trip to Wolf Creek Lake
If you don't have access to a boat, you can swim in the lake or simply enjoy views of the clear, vibrant blue water from the shoreline. Pick up picnic supplies in Charlotte or Chattanooga, if possible (each is three to four hours away by car), as the lake's remote location means that there are few options around for buying food or drinks. If you're coming from the south, try Ingles Markets in Cashiers, NC. Once at the lake, there aren't many facilities for visitors, though you'll find public restrooms available near the boat ramp. There are also a handful of small towns within an hour, offering the bare necessities.
Stay overnight at the Wolf Creek Overlook RV Park & Campground, not far from the lake's southern shoreline. It's open year-round with cabin rentals and campsites, but there's no website, so it's best to contact the owner through their Facebook page. Alternatively, book a room at the Greystone Inn (rooms from $279 per night), a luxurious resort on the shores of nearby Lake Toxaway, North Carolina's largest private lake. It's about a 30-minute drive from Wolf Creek Lake.
If you're not already in the region, the best way to access the lake is to fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport and rent a car to make the three-hour drive to Wolf Creek. While in the area, consider a visit to Glenville, a lakefront hideaway with Blue Ridge waterfalls and mountain town vibes.