New York City's Potential First New Train Line In Years Will Slash Travel Time Between Boroughs

Over 4 million people ride New York City's subway every day, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). The city operates the largest mass transit system in the country, though that scale doesn't always translate to efficiency or accessibility. The vast system can seem chaotic to first-time visitors, and several areas — including Staten Island and eastern Queens — remain comparatively underserved by rail transit. Fortunately for many, a new light rail line could bring train service to subway-deprived areas of the Big Apple, cutting travel times between outer boroughs.

First proposed in January 2022, the Interborough Express is a planned rapid transit line designed to connect Brooklyn and Queens, with convenient connections to existing subway routes and the Long Island Rail Road. The project would repurpose an existing freight corridor running between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and Jackson Heights, Queens, one of New York's most diverse neighborhoods – a line currently used to transport goods including flour and beer, earning it the nickname the "pizza-and-beer railroad." Because existing infrastructure is already in place, the MTA notes that the line could be built more easily than a brand-new subway route.

The Interborough Express would span 14 miles and serve 19 stations. The MTA estimates that an end-to-end ride — between the Brooklyn Army Terminal and Roosevelt Avenue stations, per the proposed map — would take about 40 minutes, offering a faster alternative to current cross-borough trips that typically involve multiple transfers through Manhattan. If completed, it would mark New York City's first entirely new train line since the Second Avenue Subway's Q line extension opened in 2017.