2 Airports In America With Strict Anti-Price Gouging Rules For Food Vendors

Portland International is doing its part to change the trend of steep airport prices. "All vendors are obligated to charge the same prices at the airport as they do on the street in Portland," said Kaitlin Hunter, Senior Manager of Concessions for the Port of Portland, in an interview with Travel Oregon. "You pay at the airport what you would pay in town."

The same goes for Salt Lake City International. A $4 billion renovation completed in 2020 came with a new set of rules prohibiting food vendors from price-gouging. The Salt Lake Tribune reported in 2023 that, in order to raise prices, vendors inside the airport have to prove that prices went up at a comparable business in the city. In most cases, as the article acknowledges, prices are about the same at the airport or on the street. In a few instances, goods are actually cheaper in the terminal.

"When people get the notion that they're not being gouged, or they're not paying significantly more for something than they might otherwise be," said Bill Wyatt, the airport's executive director, "they'll buy it. That's clearly proved to be the case here." It's no wonder Salt Lake City's airport was ranked number one in the United States.