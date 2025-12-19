Florida's Charming Village Is A 'Gateway To Miami' With Laidback, Friendly Vibes
South Florida is a vacation paradise with tropical vibes and a fun, welcoming atmosphere. But you don't have to stay in the heart of Downtown Miami to enjoy one of the most coveted destinations in the world. Not far from Miami's mansions on Biscayne Bay, or Miami's huge and bustling International Airport for that matter, you'll find a quiet little enclave with Old Florida vibes and peaceful surroundings. Biscayne Park is located in North Miami, just north of Miami Shores. This charming neighborhood is close to glamorous beaches and top resorts, but far enough from the tourist crowds that sometimes overwhelm South Beach and surrounding metropolitan areas of this vacation mecca.
Biscayne Park is a quiet community, with palm tree-lined roads and manicured hedges. It's a lovely suburban haven where you can raise a family or peacefully retire, less than 30 minutes from the ocean. You'll find art shows and farmers markets, as well as a historic log cabin, a former gathering place and police station for the town. Residents live in a diverse community, full of year-round activities, such as music classes, yoga, and martial arts.
Once considered the 'Gateway to Miami', Biscayne Park offers a convenient location close to sandy beaches, lively nightlife, and endless entertainment. You'll find vibrant local hotspots near Biscayne Park, like the Design District, filled with abstract architecture and experimental art galleries. Venturing out south takes you to walkable neighborhoods with artsy gems, like Wynwood, filled with vibrant street art and colorful graffiti-ed walls.
How the Village of Biscayne Park came to be
This village dates back to the early 20th century, when developer Arthur Mertlow Griffing transformed tomato fields into an early version of Biscayne Park. His Little River Nursery became Griffing Biscayne Park Estates, and a new town was born. Griffing wanted to attract young couples and families to the area, envisioning a suburban utopia. Home buyers naturally jumped on an appealing opportunity to live so close to Miami's tropical paradise, where kids could safely play in cul-de-sacs and beautiful parks.
Biscayne Park was annexed by Miami before the Great Depression, but later became incorporated in 1931 as the Town of Biscayne Park. In 1933, the town became the Village of Biscayne Park we know today. The land is a protected bird sanctuary and wildlife habitat, staying true to a culture of preservation that originated with Griffing's early landscaping and horticultural efforts.
There are neighborhood parks, like Ed Burke Recreation Center, where residents enjoy convenient access to sports and various ball courts. The park is clean and well-maintained, with manicured lawns and pristine facilities. Places like this allow families to enjoy safe, family-friendly community events, like movie nights and holiday festivals. Driving is pleasant in this neighborhood, a far cry from Miami's overcrowded streets. The roads are lined with lush, shady trees, blending into the surrounding tropical landscape. You'll see traditional Florida homes with plenty of green spaces, as well as the occasional dilapidated mansion, presumably weather-beaten from a hurricane. Housing is typically expensive here, with average home prices well above $800,000.
Things to do around Biscayne Park
The village of Biscayne Park is completely residential, except for the historic log cabin, available for special functions. The rustic structure, once a police station and village hall, was recently restored to its original 1933 'Depression Era' features, to be used for community events and meetings. Homes around the neighborhood have their own unique style, ranging from Spanish Mission homes to seaside bungalows.
Residents can run daily errands at Biscayne Commons, and shop in luxury at Bal Harbour Shops, across Biscayne Bay. Bal Harbour is not just a shopping paradise, there's also art installations and beautiful holiday displays. If you're looking to have fun in the sun, head over to Surfside Beach, for a more peaceful alternative to Miami Beach. You'll have access to the same sun, sand, and water, with less crowds. For a unique urban art escapade, visit the Wynwood Walls, an amazing outdoor street art museum dedicated to showcasing innovative murals accenting the Miami skyline.
Just north of the village is the Museum of Contemporary Art, in North Miami, featuring cultural exhibits and concerts for guests to enjoy. Living in Biscayne Park puts residents close to delicious restaurants and attractions, where they can just as easily attend a Zumba class or catch a Flamenco show over tapas. It's the type of place where you can enjoy relaxing family barbeques or attend an old-school block party, and still be an Uber ride away from big city fun.