Key Biscayne's Newly Transformed Top Resort Is A Tropical Escape With Miami Glam And Beaches
Connected to mainland Miami by a nearly 4-mile causeway, the idyllic island of Key Biscayne feels much further from the bustling city. In fact, with its dreamy white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and relaxed ambiance, it is a Florida beach town that could pass for the Caribbean. The 1.7-square-mile island has traditionally catered mostly to its residents with beachfront condominiums and gated neighborhoods. In 2001, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne opened, introducing a new chapter of luxury on the island that made it more accessible to guests. The grand, sunshine-yellow facade has been a beloved escape for visitors and Miami locals alike, a peaceful paradise where Miami's skyscraper-dotted shoreline seems like a mirage in the distance.
Now, the Ritz-Carlton is on the cusp of reopening on December 8, 2025 after a seven-month, $100-million renovation. Enhanced with modern glamour, the resort refreshed its interiors, including rooms and suites, added exciting new dining offerings, and redesigned the spa. The newly transformed lobby is now a show-stopper with floor-to-ceiling glass framing perfect views of Biscayne Bay beyond. As winter approaches, the Ritz-Carlton's reopening is the perfect reason to book a trip to one of the Sunshine State's prettiest, must-visit islands.
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne's refined coastal charms lie just 15 miles from Miami International Airport, so you can be on the beach not long after landing. The best time to visit Key Biscayne is between November and April, when temperatures hover from 76 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain. Avoid visiting during hurricane season, which peaks in the summer and early fall, as Key Biscayne's position as a barrier island makes it especially vulnerable to flooding.
Staying and dining at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Escape to the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne for an island getaway that works for families looking for plenty of activities or couples seeking romance and serenity. The resort houses 420 rooms and suites, each designed in a palette that reflects Key Biscayne's natural beauty. Nearly all accommodations feature water views — whether bay, ocean, or resort — thanks to the island's geography. For a more personalized experience, consider a room with access to the exclusive Club Lounge on the ninth floor, where complimentary drinks and a buffet of snacks are available throughout the day.
Travelers who need more space should book one of the two 2-bedroom suites: The Key Biscayne Suite or the Ritz-Carlton Suite. Sprawling nearly 1,800 square feet, these stunning residences boast oceanview views, furnished balconies, and can sleep up to seven guests. The largest offering is the 2,200-square-foot Presidential Suite with a living room, dining room, kitchenette, king bedroom, and two outdoor terraces.
While Miami is known for its exciting dining scene, guests never need to leave the hotel thanks to the range of restaurants available on-site. Begin the day with a bountiful breakfast at Luma, which serves Italian-inspired cuisine at lunch and dinner. Tucked by the beach is alfresco Paralia, with a menu that reflects Turkish and Greek flavors. More casual options include Dune Beach Bar for cocktails and snacks with toes in the sand or Stefanos, a pizzeria by the pool. Kids will want to end the day with a sweet treat at Scoop Ice Cream, while adults can retreat to RumBar, a sleek speakeasy-like space where global rums are featured.
Activities at and around the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne is a vacationer's wonderland that leisure lovers and active travelers alike will adore. The resort's tropical, landscaped grounds include a family-friendly swimming pool and an adults-only pool — plus a whirlpool. A short walk away lies an exclusive stretch of white sandy beach fronted by clear waters with loungers and umbrellas.
For guests who want to work on their tennis game, the resort includes the Cliff Drysdale Racquet Garden, long regarded as one of the country's top tennis resorts. The facility features 10 tennis courts and three padel courts, and offers lessons, clinics, and children's camps. Guests seeking relaxation can decamp to the 20,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa, a Caribbean-inspired oasis that offers a variety of treatments, from massages to facials to body scrubs. The resort also includes a well-equipped fitness center open 24/7.
Beyond the hotel's 17-acre grounds, Key Biscayne brims with adventure. Less than 2 miles from the Ritz-Carlton is Crandon Park, home to a peaceful beach often voted as one of America's best. Along the park's shoreline, you can rent paddleboards and kayaks or take kiteboarding lessons. Golfers can also tee off at the 18-hole golf course. Head to the southern tip of Key Biscayne to visit Bill Baggs Cape State Park, a beloved 440-acre expanse that has a fascinating history. It is anchored by the 19th-century Cape Florida Light, Florida's legacy lighthouse that offers unmatched coastal views of the world-famous Miami Beach. You can even climb the 109 steps to the top of the lighthouse and then explore the park's lush landscape by hiking, fishing, swimming, birdwatching, and more.