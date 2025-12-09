Key Biscayne's Newly Transformed Top Resort Is A Tropical Escape With Miami Glam And Beaches

Connected to mainland Miami by a nearly 4-mile causeway, the idyllic island of Key Biscayne feels much further from the bustling city. In fact, with its dreamy white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and relaxed ambiance, it is a Florida beach town that could pass for the Caribbean. The 1.7-square-mile island has traditionally catered mostly to its residents with beachfront condominiums and gated neighborhoods. In 2001, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne opened, introducing a new chapter of luxury on the island that made it more accessible to guests. The grand, sunshine-yellow facade has been a beloved escape for visitors and Miami locals alike, a peaceful paradise where Miami's skyscraper-dotted shoreline seems like a mirage in the distance.

Now, the Ritz-Carlton is on the cusp of reopening on December 8, 2025 after a seven-month, $100-million renovation. Enhanced with modern glamour, the resort refreshed its interiors, including rooms and suites, added exciting new dining offerings, and redesigned the spa. The newly transformed lobby is now a show-stopper with floor-to-ceiling glass framing perfect views of Biscayne Bay beyond. As winter approaches, the Ritz-Carlton's reopening is the perfect reason to book a trip to one of the Sunshine State's prettiest, must-visit islands.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne's refined coastal charms lie just 15 miles from Miami International Airport, so you can be on the beach not long after landing. The best time to visit Key Biscayne is between November and April, when temperatures hover from 76 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rain. Avoid visiting during hurricane season, which peaks in the summer and early fall, as Key Biscayne's position as a barrier island makes it especially vulnerable to flooding.