Mississippi's 5 Best-Kept Secret Gas Station Restaurants

For most who live in the U.S., visiting a gas station means filling up the tank and maybe grabbing a handful of snacks and drinks for the road. However, in Mississippi, going to a gas station can mean a whole lot more, especially given the quality of food available. If you're the type of person who raises an eyebrow at gas station food, you've clearly never been to one of the dozens of incredible joints in the Magnolia State.

There are a few reasons why gas stations became bastions of delicious meals in Mississippi. According to National Geographic, the practice dates back to the Jim Crow days, when Black motorists relied on gas stations for hot food, as many local restaurants weren't safe for them. Also, emerging Mississippi restaurateurs may have chosen the gas-station route for practical reasons, simply because it was easier to secure a business loan for a gas station than for an independent eatery.

Regardless of the reason, the results are clear: gas station restaurants have become foodie hotspots throughout Mississippi, offering distinctive cuisine such as barbecue, Honduran dishes, and chicken on a stick. To that end, we've compiled a list of five of the best, which will take you on a widely dispersed culinary journey through the Magnolia State. On this road trip, you can refill both your belly and your gas tank at each stop. For visitors from outside Mississippi, these places are among the state's best-kept secrets, though many locals already know and love them.