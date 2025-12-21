The Heart Of Sacramento Boasts This Seasonal Ice Rink Surrounded By The City's Best Eats

Unless you live in the frigid frontier of Alaska, where lakes and ponds freeze over in the winter, most outdoor ice skating rinks dotting cities near you are probably man-made. That includes the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York and the Sculpture Garden Ice Rink at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. The building process, however, in no way diminishes the skating fun and holiday vibes as you glide around in your scarf, hat, and gloves. That's good news for regions not accustomed to blankets of snow, including Sacramento, California, where residents and tourists alike are drawn to the Downtown Ice Rink in Ali Youssefi Square.

With a Mediterranean climate that produces hot summers and cool winters, Sacramento is a mecca for outdoor events. So, why shouldn't it host an ice rink, too? According to Capital Public Radio, the attraction has been set up every November for the past 33 years and can hold around 40,000 visitors. Located at 7th and K streets, the Downtown Ice Rink likes to change up its offerings by teaming up with local partners for themed events such as "craft days, silent disco nights, donation drives, and more."

Open daily (except on Mondays) from November to January, the rink charges an admission fee of $15 ($8 for youth six and under), which includes skate rentals. Skate aids are also available for tykes and those getting their bearings. The area can get busy on weekends, so if there's a wait, spend it crossing the street to check out some of Sacramento's best restaurants. In doing so, you just might discover why this city is the caviar capital of the country.