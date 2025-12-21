The Heart Of Sacramento Boasts This Seasonal Ice Rink Surrounded By The City's Best Eats
Unless you live in the frigid frontier of Alaska, where lakes and ponds freeze over in the winter, most outdoor ice skating rinks dotting cities near you are probably man-made. That includes the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York and the Sculpture Garden Ice Rink at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. The building process, however, in no way diminishes the skating fun and holiday vibes as you glide around in your scarf, hat, and gloves. That's good news for regions not accustomed to blankets of snow, including Sacramento, California, where residents and tourists alike are drawn to the Downtown Ice Rink in Ali Youssefi Square.
With a Mediterranean climate that produces hot summers and cool winters, Sacramento is a mecca for outdoor events. So, why shouldn't it host an ice rink, too? According to Capital Public Radio, the attraction has been set up every November for the past 33 years and can hold around 40,000 visitors. Located at 7th and K streets, the Downtown Ice Rink likes to change up its offerings by teaming up with local partners for themed events such as "craft days, silent disco nights, donation drives, and more."
Open daily (except on Mondays) from November to January, the rink charges an admission fee of $15 ($8 for youth six and under), which includes skate rentals. Skate aids are also available for tykes and those getting their bearings. The area can get busy on weekends, so if there's a wait, spend it crossing the street to check out some of Sacramento's best restaurants. In doing so, you just might discover why this city is the caviar capital of the country.
Explore top restaurants and more near the Downtown Ice Rink
When you're ready to call it quits at the rink (those falls can hurt!) and grab a bite to eat, you won't stay hangry for long with so many popular eateries nearby. For a matcha latte, hot chocolate abuelita, or super-sized concha, head to Con Azucar Café (and don't forget to take a selfie on the swing inside). Alternatively, you can try the beef rice bowls, braised pork tacos, and jasmine milk tea at Asian-fusion favorite Koja Kitchen. Prefer a lively dining atmosphere? Stray a little further from the rink to hit up Fox & Goose Public House, an award-winning eatery serving up British standards and live entertainment.
As America's "farm-to-fork capital," Sacramento also offers plenty of elevated meals. For rustic fare in a stylish environment, visit Grange Restaurant & Bar at the Citizen Hotel. Helmed by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Erik Dandee, it presents dinners such as bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin with vanilla parsnip puree or grilled squash steak complimented with a cranberry brown butter vinaigrette. Meanwhile, The 7th St. Standard at the Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento fills its menu with dishes such as pork belly bites, chicken tandoori lollipops, and pave of lamb shoulder.
If you're staying awhile in this "city of trees," fill your itinerary some fun activities, too. At the shopping and entertainment hub that is Downtown Commons (DOCO for insiders), you can catch a Sacramento Kings basketball game or a concert at the Golden 1 Center. For an interactive afternoon, spend some time playing video games in a virtual world at Sandbox VR or cracking the mystery code at an Escapology escape room.