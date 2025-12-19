Rhode Island's Thriving Town Near Providence Offers Italian Flair And Outdoor Adventure
Amongst the six states of New England, the smallest by area, and perhaps the most overlooked by travelers, is Rhode Island. Sandwiched between Massachusetts and Connecticut, this coastal state has plenty to offer. In Providence, the state capital, the cozy College Hill is a fall ridge of autumn leaves and charming cobbled walks. For more magical adventures outside of the city, drive just a little more than 10 minutes westward, and you'll come to Johnston, a small town with a lively community.
Boasting one of the largest percentages of inhabitants with Italian ancestry in the country, second only to New Jersey, Johnston is suffused with Italian charm. The town hall proudly boasts a plaque commemorating the community's Italian heritage, and every Sunday, the sounds of Mass ring out from St. Rocco's Church, where services are held in both English and Italian. The church, which combines Renaissance and Art Deco styles, feels like a little piece of Italy in America. You can also take a stroll to explore Johnston's delightful eateries. You'll find the town's Italian families out in full force during the lunch rush at Luigi's Restaurant & Gourmet Express, while the Bar'Lino Ristorante is another local favorite. Head to Bar'Lino around Christmastime to enjoy the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a beloved seafood dinner tradition celebrated by the region's Italian population.
Travelers craving a little outdoor adventure will no doubt enjoy the handful of tranquil parks around town, not to mention the area's fantastic countryside landscapes that are brimming with meandering hiking trails to be explored. Springtime brings rows of vibrant tulip blooms ripe for plucking, while autumn is perfect for visiting the local apple orchard to pick fresh produce. Though Johnston may be a small town, the community spirit thrives, and a visit can be heartwarming.
Explore the outdoors around Johnston, Rhode Island
Plan your Johnston visit during the spring to spend a magical day at the Wicked Tulips flower farm. For roughly two weeks between April and May, tulips in a rainbow of vivid shades burst into bloom, and visitors are permitted to wander the fields with a basket in hand to pluck up to ten stems for themselves. Stroll the colorful lanes, snap memorable photos, and snag flowers to fill a vase at home. Health fiends can even book a "Yoga in the Tulips" session for roughly $35, with time allotted afterwards for flower picking (at the time of writing). Bloom reports are regularly posted on the Wicked Tulips website, and the blooming season is fleeting, so be sure to plan ahead. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance.
For leisurely walks through picturesque woodlands, head to Snake Den State Park. Surrounding the Wicked Tulips farm, the park stretches for 1,000 acres with leafy trees and flowery shrubs; its foliage is particularly spectacular in the autumn. However, some of the hiking trails can be easy to get lost in, so make sure to be aware of your bearings. And, as the state park's name suggests, a few species of snakes make their home in the underbrush (though none of them are venomous), so keep an eye on where you step.
For a fun-filled family afternoon out, head to Pippin Apple Orchard & Farm just south of Johnston, where you can pluck juicy apples from the leafy groves or stop at the farm shop for fresh produce, cider, and delicious pies. For more Rhode Island adventures, about 40 minutes away by car is Bristol, a wildly charming waterfront town where America's oldest Fourth of July celebration lives on.
What to eat and where to stay in Johnston, Rhode Island
A day of tulip farms and woodland hikes will surely leave you hungry, so head back to downtown Johnston for a tasty meal. If grabbing a slice is on your mind, Rosa Mia Pizza is a great independent pizzeria, serving up everything from calzones to fried calamari. Meanwhile, Café Vino, just up the street, is known for its great owners and even better Italian food. Enjoy everything from chicken parmigiana to saltimbocca, but remember – it's a BYOB restaurant.
For a mix of classic American dining options with a side of Italian flair, head to the English Muffin. Have pancakes, French toast, and waffles for breakfast, grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch, and perhaps an Italian baked haddock for dinner. Though it may be a bit pricey, the scrumptious fare is worth it. Meanwhile, you'll find hearty steak dishes and a lively atmosphere at the Atwood Grill, another local favorite. If you want to try somewhere out of town, drive just 15 minutes for more Rhode Island excitement at Fox Point, a Providence neighborhood with great restaurants and a brewery tasting room.
The nearest major airport is T.F. Green International Airport, located just 10 miles from Johnston. Extend your stay with an outdoorsy night at the nearby campgrounds; roughly 30 minutes west of town by car is the Oakleaf Family Campground, described as a "home away from home" by a previous camper in a Google review. Camper vans are available to rent short-term, allowing you to sleep while surrounded by serene landscapes. For a more upscale experience, book a night at the Dye House, a boutique hotel on the outskirts of Providence just a short drive from Johnston. Dating back to the 1880s, each room has a unique, cozy style.