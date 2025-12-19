Rhode Island's Thriving Town Near Providence Offers Italian Flair And Outdoor Adventure

Amongst the six states of New England, the smallest by area, and perhaps the most overlooked by travelers, is Rhode Island. Sandwiched between Massachusetts and Connecticut, this coastal state has plenty to offer. In Providence, the state capital, the cozy College Hill is a fall ridge of autumn leaves and charming cobbled walks. For more magical adventures outside of the city, drive just a little more than 10 minutes westward, and you'll come to Johnston, a small town with a lively community.

Boasting one of the largest percentages of inhabitants with Italian ancestry in the country, second only to New Jersey, Johnston is suffused with Italian charm. The town hall proudly boasts a plaque commemorating the community's Italian heritage, and every Sunday, the sounds of Mass ring out from St. Rocco's Church, where services are held in both English and Italian. The church, which combines Renaissance and Art Deco styles, feels like a little piece of Italy in America. You can also take a stroll to explore Johnston's delightful eateries. You'll find the town's Italian families out in full force during the lunch rush at Luigi's Restaurant & Gourmet Express, while the Bar'Lino Ristorante is another local favorite. Head to Bar'Lino around Christmastime to enjoy the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a beloved seafood dinner tradition celebrated by the region's Italian population.

Travelers craving a little outdoor adventure will no doubt enjoy the handful of tranquil parks around town, not to mention the area's fantastic countryside landscapes that are brimming with meandering hiking trails to be explored. Springtime brings rows of vibrant tulip blooms ripe for plucking, while autumn is perfect for visiting the local apple orchard to pick fresh produce. Though Johnston may be a small town, the community spirit thrives, and a visit can be heartwarming.