Why Some Airports Ask You To Remove Your Sweatshirt At TSA And Some Don't

It's common for travelers to get caught unexpectedly while going through airport security by an unknown or vague TSA rule. While some people bypass security screening entirely (please don't try this), thousands more have been stopped for surprising mistakes like trying to bring a firearm onto a plane (again, don't do this). But you don't have to be breaking obvious rules to find yourself in an awkward position with the TSA. Something as simple and innocuous as wearing a sweater or hoodie has resulted in U.S. travelers feeling a little too undressed when going through airport security.

The frustrating part is that this TSA rule seems to be more subjective than others. While the official TSA rules stipulate that bulky sweaters, hoodies, and cardigans, as well as light outer garments with buttons or zippers, need to be removed when going through screening, the "bulky" part leaves this open to individual interpretation. The TSA considers bulky clothing as "very loose or doesn't conform to the contour of the person." However, the bulkiness of your sweatshirt can often be determined by the TSA agent on your line.

While some travelers are surprised by this rule and its inconsistency at airports around the country, others see it as a logical requirement for ensuring passenger safety. "I always wear hoodies on planes and fly all over, and this is the first time I've ever had this happen at any airport I've been to in the U.S.," one frustrated passenger posted on Facebook after being asked to remove her hoodie by the TSA at Orlando International Airport. For this reason, it's always wise to wear something presentable underneath your sweater or hoodie so you can take it off when asked. You may not have to, but it's better to be safe than unnecessarily undressed.