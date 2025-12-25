Why Some Airports Ask You To Remove Your Sweatshirt At TSA And Some Don't
It's common for travelers to get caught unexpectedly while going through airport security by an unknown or vague TSA rule. While some people bypass security screening entirely (please don't try this), thousands more have been stopped for surprising mistakes like trying to bring a firearm onto a plane (again, don't do this). But you don't have to be breaking obvious rules to find yourself in an awkward position with the TSA. Something as simple and innocuous as wearing a sweater or hoodie has resulted in U.S. travelers feeling a little too undressed when going through airport security.
The frustrating part is that this TSA rule seems to be more subjective than others. While the official TSA rules stipulate that bulky sweaters, hoodies, and cardigans, as well as light outer garments with buttons or zippers, need to be removed when going through screening, the "bulky" part leaves this open to individual interpretation. The TSA considers bulky clothing as "very loose or doesn't conform to the contour of the person." However, the bulkiness of your sweatshirt can often be determined by the TSA agent on your line.
While some travelers are surprised by this rule and its inconsistency at airports around the country, others see it as a logical requirement for ensuring passenger safety. "I always wear hoodies on planes and fly all over, and this is the first time I've ever had this happen at any airport I've been to in the U.S.," one frustrated passenger posted on Facebook after being asked to remove her hoodie by the TSA at Orlando International Airport. For this reason, it's always wise to wear something presentable underneath your sweater or hoodie so you can take it off when asked. You may not have to, but it's better to be safe than unnecessarily undressed.
What if you don't remove your sweatshirt?
When going through airport security, hoodies and sweaters are kind of like skirts, the unexpected clothing item you should avoid wearing through TSA screenings. Both can end up costing you time and causing avoidable stress. If you don't want to remove your sweatshirt, the good news is you don't have to. The bad news is, a TSA officer will probably need to pat you down instead of using the wand. They may do this at the security line or take you to a separate room for a private screening. This will take more time, which isn't ideal if you're rushing to get to your gate.
You can try wearing a sweatshirt or hoodie that better hugs your body to avoid being asked to remove it. Wearing a jacket over the sweater can also help take attention away from it. However, because the rule is so open to interpretation, you can't guarantee your TSA agent won't still request its removal. You definitely don't want to choose any outer layers with metal parts, as these will almost always be spotted by agents or result in additional screening.
If you're worried about taking too long at airport security due to your travel clothes, you could aim for the leftmost security line. It's usually the fastest TSA line at the airport and could counteract any delays caused by an additional screening. But ultimately, the fastest way to get around this is to just remove your outer layer when asked. It's frustrating that this rule isn't consistent at all airports, but it's not the only one. Just like TSA agent interpretations affect hoodie removal, updated scanning technology is why some airports make you take your laptop out of your bag and others don't.