Should You Always Be Expected To Pick Up Family From The Airport? The Internet Is Divided
These days, everyone seems to have an opinion on all things travel — and many don't shy away from sharing it. From eating at McDonald's abroad to taking sightseeing bus tours or buying kitschy souvenirs, the internet is packed with unsolicited and often judgmental takes — some comedic and others less so. One debate that continues to be hotly contested online is a familiar one: Should you be expected to pick up loved ones (family or close friends) from the airport?
This issue has once again gone viral after an Instagram reel posted by comedian and podcaster Dana Joy Seigelstein. In the clip, she shared that she grew up in a family where airport pickups were a given. "I come from a family where my dad ... had his Huffy at the airport, timed it perfectly," she said. Then, she went on to recognize that others might not share this experience. "I have other people in my life who are like, 'No, I've never gotten picked up from the airport.'" As of this writing, the reel has garnered over 86,000 likes, with Instagrammers firmly split on the issue. One pro-pickup user commented, "Family, friends, and any guests are always picked up from the airport, even if it's 2am that's just showing hospitality." Meanwhile, an anti-pickup user wrote: "Get an Uber! Way easier for everyone."
Travel writer Aly Walansky offered a more measured take, noting in a Yahoo! piece that "the proper etiquette comes down to what level of hardship it may be for the person doing the picking up." But others aren't so nuanced in their views. Below are some of the main arguments for and against the airport pickup, according to the internet — and your reaction may help you learn something about yourself, depending on which side you fall.
The argument for the airport pickup
Advocates of airport pickups frame the gesture as "a genuine display of love." In fact, "Airport Pickup Is A Love Language" is even a popular topic on TikTok. Supporters argue that if you truly care for someone, you'll take the time to do them this favor. Anonymous writer "Disappointed Aunt" weighed in with their take, which was published in the syndicated "Ask Amy" advice column: "After an arduous journey, seeing a familiar, loving face and then getting a big hug means your journey is over. ... Nowadays it's common to outsource everything. Let's not outsource love and compassion" (via The Oregonian). For some, the expectation boils down to cultural norms or family tradition. On Siegelstein's video, user @pedsdoctalk wrote, "Indian family here. Hell or high water-it's airport pick up." Another commenter, @kelseyselfy, reminisced: "I lost my dad a few years ago, but one of my favorite things was seeing him standing at the bottom of the escalator in the airport waiting for me."
The type of travel involved and the airport's location also factor into this argument. Smaller or suburban airports may lack reliable public transportation or easy access to taxis. Additionally, visitors arriving from abroad might not be familiar with local transit systems, and travelers carrying heavy luggage or dealing with jet lag may appreciate the added help. Plus, if your visitor is shelling out money to see you, the very least you can do is make their arrival slightly more convenient.
If you're the one being commissioned for a ride, keep in mind that it doesn't have to be a challenging task. You can even skip airport traffic by using simple tricks — including asking the person to head to the less-busy departures area for a quick and stress-free airport pickup.
The argument against the airport pickup
The primary case for the "take an Uber" approach is the high level of inconvenience to the person being asked (or who has offered) to do the pick up. In the subreddit r/unpopularopinion, one user created the dramatically-titled thread, "People who expect loved ones to pick them up from the airport are a**holes." As the original poster, u/carm3nsandiego, fumed, "Expecting someone you love to waste potentially 2 hours round trip (maybe more with traffic) shows you don't value their time. There are various options for people of all budgets — bus, train, airport shuttle, taxi, ride share apps." Meanwhile, a user on Siegelstein's reel, @allsugarnspice, commented, "I would never let anyone pick me up from LAX. That is love." Indeed, California's LAX airport is a nightmare to navigate, and traffic to and from it is notoriously congested. This holds true for most airports in big cities, including those serving New York City.
If you're the driver, logistics can further complicate matters. If a flight is delayed, for example, you could be stuck driving in endless circles around the airport, wasting gas as you leave your car idling, or paying an exorbitant fee for terminal parking. In contrast, while taxis or rideshares cost more than a free ride, they are usually just as comfortable as a family car and will get the passenger to the destination at roughly the same speed — without inconveniencing friends and family.
So, is it reasonable for your loved ones to expect a pickup? Or is it a request made only by "entitled" individuals who don't care that they're grossly inconveniencing their family and friends? The jury's still out. Ultimately, the decision tends to depend on context — how difficult the trip would be, where the visitor is coming from, the availability of public transit, and cultural or family traditions.