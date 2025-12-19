Should You Always Be Expected To Pick Up Family From The Airport? The Internet Is Divided

These days, everyone seems to have an opinion on all things travel — and many don't shy away from sharing it. From eating at McDonald's abroad to taking sightseeing bus tours or buying kitschy souvenirs, the internet is packed with unsolicited and often judgmental takes — some comedic and others less so. One debate that continues to be hotly contested online is a familiar one: Should you be expected to pick up loved ones (family or close friends) from the airport?

This issue has once again gone viral after an Instagram reel posted by comedian and podcaster Dana Joy Seigelstein. In the clip, she shared that she grew up in a family where airport pickups were a given. "I come from a family where my dad ... had his Huffy at the airport, timed it perfectly," she said. Then, she went on to recognize that others might not share this experience. "I have other people in my life who are like, 'No, I've never gotten picked up from the airport.'" As of this writing, the reel has garnered over 86,000 likes, with Instagrammers firmly split on the issue. One pro-pickup user commented, "Family, friends, and any guests are always picked up from the airport, even if it's 2am that's just showing hospitality." Meanwhile, an anti-pickup user wrote: "Get an Uber! Way easier for everyone."

Travel writer Aly Walansky offered a more measured take, noting in a Yahoo! piece that "the proper etiquette comes down to what level of hardship it may be for the person doing the picking up." But others aren't so nuanced in their views. Below are some of the main arguments for and against the airport pickup, according to the internet — and your reaction may help you learn something about yourself, depending on which side you fall.