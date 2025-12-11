5 Amazing National Parks You Can Visit Without A Car

National parks, by their very nature, tend to be a bit out of the way of civilization and certainly not within "walking distance" of anything. This isn't always the case, though. Walkable national parks include places such as Missouri's Gateway Arch National Park and its famous man-made landmark, which is within short walking distance of downtown St. Louis, and Alaska's remote Gates of the Arctic, America's least crowded national park so far away from civilization that it's inaccessible via any public road. Most of these protected areas, however, are primarily accessible by car. As such, they generally have to strike a balance between preserving their indispensable natural resources and providing a comprehensive network of roads for vehicles to get around. Some of the country's most famous national parks even maintain fairly well-integrated public transportation infrastructure to go along with their drivable roads.

Of course, a scenic drive through a magnificent landscape is an unforgettable experience few would turn down. Unfortunately, when it comes to more popular national parks, all those drivers lead to roads that are often choked with traffic. Such crowds also fuel parking frustrations, as available lots fill up quickly.

Obviously, road rage and parking hassles are not exactly what you want when you're trying to find peace and tranquility in a gorgeous national park. For this reason, public transportation options, when available, may be the best navigation option. Several among the long list of every national park in America have a convenient combination of shuttle bus services, transportation concessioners, and proximity to major railroad lines. These five national parks in particular can be experienced in full without a car, thanks to a helpful network of public transportation options that complement, rather than detract from, their natural splendor.