Sandwiched Between France And Spain, A Hidden Gem Hike Tours One Of Europe's Smallest Countries
Say you're off for a multi-day hike in Andorra, and you might receive some intrigued looks. Andorra, located between France and Spain in the Pyrenees, is one of the smallest states in Europe according to Britannica — the whole country covers just 468 square kilometers (181 square miles). Those who have heard of Andorra likely know the microstate for its iconic ski resorts and tax-free shopping, which inspired Rick Steves' likening of the country to a giant shopping mall. But for adventurous hikers, a journey on the Coronallacs Trail is a must for getting off the beaten path in Europe.
The Coronallacs Trail is a 92-kilometer (57-mile) circular hut-to-hut hike traversing the rugged peaks and beautiful landscapes of Andorra. The trail starts in Escaldes-Engordany by the capital city of Andorra la Vella, passing 20 lakes on its way through the mountains. Per the travel blog Unexpected Catalonia, the hike is best for experienced hikers — after all, it's advertised as one of the most challenging trails in the Pyrenees. Unexpected Catalonia recommends doing the hike between the end of June and the beginning of October, and Visit Andorra notes how it could take around four days to clear.
Overnight accommodation is available at four staffed mountain huts which provide breakfast and dinner. The option to add on a picnic lunch when booking is also available — there's essentially nowhere to buy food on the trail, so this is a smart choice unless you're happy carrying your own food for midday meals. The shelters have bunk beds in shared dormitories, which includes bedding like blankets and pillows. They also have additional comforts such as showers and charging stations.
What to expect on the Coronallacs Trail
The Coronallacs Trail is divided into five sections, with each day covering between 13 and 22 kilometers (8 and 14 miles). The real kicker is the ascent: the route has 6,449 meters (21,158 feet) of elevation gain. Ben Lerwill of The Guardian reported that the trail is "furiously undulating" — constantly ascending up and descending down. Tink Adventures reports that it's easy to navigate, but the path can be challenging, forcing hikers to deal with rocky terrain and chains at certain points.
The scenery of the trail itself is the showstopper here, with superb views of the Pyrenees mountains. Unexpected Catalonia notes scenic highlights like "rugged peaks, high-altitude lakes, breathtaking valleys, and meadows full of colourful wildflowers." Adventurer Nic of Komoot noted 12 Pessons Lakes and Estany de Cabana Sorda as some of the best views found throughout the adventure.
It's a 25-minute walk – or a short bus journey – from the main bus station to the trail's starting point at the tourism office in Escaldes-Engordany. While Andorra doesn't have an airport or train station, it's easy to reach thanks to solid bus connections from Barcelona in Spain and Toulouse in France; both journeys take around 4 hours. If you're after an easier walk, Away With Maja notes plenty of day hikes in Andorra that are perfect for a shorter adventure. For more scenic multi-day walks in Europe, consider Iceland's Laugavegur Trail or the West Highland Way in Scotland.