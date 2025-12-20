Sandwiched Between France And Spain, A Hidden Gem Hike Tours One Of Europe's Smallest Countries

Say you're off for a multi-day hike in Andorra, and you might receive some intrigued looks. Andorra, located between France and Spain in the Pyrenees, is one of the smallest states in Europe according to Britannica — the whole country covers just 468 square kilometers (181 square miles). Those who have heard of Andorra likely know the microstate for its iconic ski resorts and tax-free shopping, which inspired Rick Steves' likening of the country to a giant shopping mall. But for adventurous hikers, a journey on the Coronallacs Trail is a must for getting off the beaten path in Europe.

The Coronallacs Trail is a 92-kilometer (57-mile) circular hut-to-hut hike traversing the rugged peaks and beautiful landscapes of Andorra. The trail starts in Escaldes-Engordany by the capital city of Andorra la Vella, passing 20 lakes on its way through the mountains. Per the travel blog Unexpected Catalonia, the hike is best for experienced hikers — after all, it's advertised as one of the most challenging trails in the Pyrenees. Unexpected Catalonia recommends doing the hike between the end of June and the beginning of October, and Visit Andorra notes how it could take around four days to clear.

Overnight accommodation is available at four staffed mountain huts which provide breakfast and dinner. The option to add on a picnic lunch when booking is also available — there's essentially nowhere to buy food on the trail, so this is a smart choice unless you're happy carrying your own food for midday meals. The shelters have bunk beds in shared dormitories, which includes bedding like blankets and pillows. They also have additional comforts such as showers and charging stations.