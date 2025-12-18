Give The Gift Of Relaxation At This Luxurious Orlando Spa That Redditors Call 'Top Notch

Orlando, Florida is known as America's "happiest holiday destination." And if you have a loved one who is traveling to or lives in the Sunshine State who loves a spa visit — or you know someone who needs some time to relax and recharge — it might be worth getting them a gift certificate to the spa at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. As you would expect from The Ritz-Carlton, the entire resort is beautiful, and the spa comes highly recommended. In fact, one Redditor posted: "The therapists at the Ritz are top notch." Adding to the praise, another wrote that The Ritz provides an "amazing experience + cafe + spa pool. It feels like a true escape."

A great way to experience Orlando beyond visiting Disney World, gift certificates are available from the spa and can be used for both treatments and the spa shop. As a Marriott Bonvoy property, Marriott gift cards are also accepted. Better yet, if your loved one is a Florida resident, they'll enjoy 15% off treatments from Monday to Thursday. So, how much should you put on the card? To give you an idea, prices start from $185 for a massage treatment, $200 for a facial, $100 for a nail service, and $225 for specialty body treatments.

Boasting a whopping 40,000 square feet of spa space along with a lap pool, the property is located about 20 minutes from Orlando International Airport — which means your loved ones can go from travel stress to pampered in no time. And considering the travel hub recently earned the title of being the dirtiest airport in America, they'll probably need it. Thankfully, the entire spa is designed to help you relax, with serene treatment rooms, quiet lounges, and an adults-only spa that offers a calm, uninterrupted atmosphere for unwinding.