Give The Gift Of Relaxation At This Luxurious Orlando Spa That Redditors Call 'Top Notch
Orlando, Florida is known as America's "happiest holiday destination." And if you have a loved one who is traveling to or lives in the Sunshine State who loves a spa visit — or you know someone who needs some time to relax and recharge — it might be worth getting them a gift certificate to the spa at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. As you would expect from The Ritz-Carlton, the entire resort is beautiful, and the spa comes highly recommended. In fact, one Redditor posted: "The therapists at the Ritz are top notch." Adding to the praise, another wrote that The Ritz provides an "amazing experience + cafe + spa pool. It feels like a true escape."
A great way to experience Orlando beyond visiting Disney World, gift certificates are available from the spa and can be used for both treatments and the spa shop. As a Marriott Bonvoy property, Marriott gift cards are also accepted. Better yet, if your loved one is a Florida resident, they'll enjoy 15% off treatments from Monday to Thursday. So, how much should you put on the card? To give you an idea, prices start from $185 for a massage treatment, $200 for a facial, $100 for a nail service, and $225 for specialty body treatments.
Boasting a whopping 40,000 square feet of spa space along with a lap pool, the property is located about 20 minutes from Orlando International Airport — which means your loved ones can go from travel stress to pampered in no time. And considering the travel hub recently earned the title of being the dirtiest airport in America, they'll probably need it. Thankfully, the entire spa is designed to help you relax, with serene treatment rooms, quiet lounges, and an adults-only spa that offers a calm, uninterrupted atmosphere for unwinding.
Treatments and more at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Orlando, Grande Lakes
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Orlando, Grande Lakes boasts an impressive range of treatments. There are over 20 massage options available, as well as specialized body treatments — like the 45-minute "Sweet Orange Body Glow," starting from $225, which uses Florida oranges and a guava anti-aging nourishing wrap. For those who enjoy switching things up, there are seasonal options like scrubs and facials, and unique wellness experiences like sound therapy and energy balancing. Some of the treatments even use elements from the property's on-site garden — including herbs and honey — which further reinforces the idea that farm to table isn't just for restaurants. Plus, with a variety of manicure and pedicure options also available, it's safe to say there's something for every type of spa-goer.
Adding to the appeal, the spa is also home to an Aescape — an AI robot massage that can be a more affordable option, with 15-minute sessions starting at just $40. This can also be a great choice for those who want to stay clothed for their massage.
As for maximizing the experience, one Redditor had a top tip for the best way to get the most out of a spa day here: "Get a treatment first thing in the morning and you get to stay at the private spa pool and use all spa amenities for the whole day." That way, your loved one can make an entire day of it without ever needing to leave — especially since the spa cafe, Vitale, serves yummy dishes like avocado toast, smoothies, and tiramisu along with cocktails, beer, and wine. Better yet, guests don't even have to get up for their food. As another Redditor noted: "The outdoor pool/hot tub is very nice, and you can get food/drinks delivered to your chair."