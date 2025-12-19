One Of The Widest Beaches In The US Is This California Gem With Few Crowds And Vivid Sunsets
Between Carlsbad and San Diego is the vibrant California beach city of Encinitas, and one of the city's great beaches is South Ponto Beach. It's at the southern end of South Carlsbad State Beach, and it's one of the widest beaches in the country, according to Visit Carlsbad. It's west-facing, so the sunsets from here are often absolutely incredible. It's right across the Pacific Coast Highway from the Batiquitos Lagoon, and it's tucked down beneath some sand dunes and cliffs. That means you get easy beach access as well as a bit of separation from the bustle of the city. And while you'll probably never have this sprawling stretch of waterfront all to yourself, it's known for being uncrowded.
South Ponto Beach is a great getaway for just about any beach activity, whether you want to relax and sunbathe, keep an eye on the ocean for dolphins, or play beach volleyball (bring your own net). Plus, the nearby Batiquitos Lagoon really helped make this into a great surf spot. In the 1990s, the Army Corps of Engineers put in two jetties to help keep this tidal marsh open to the ocean, and that has resulted in a buildup of sandbars that make for great surfing — just keep in mind that it's not really a beginner spot.
Things to keep in mind for your South Ponto Beach visit and where to stay nearby
South Ponto Beach is sandy in the summer; however, winter storms can wash away the sand, leaving underlying rocks. You can still have a delightful visit during winter, just don't expect it to be all sandy. It's got showers and restrooms, which makes it ideal if you've packed to spend the day at the beach. There's some free parking nearby, but if that's full, there's paid parking as well.
The beach is only open for day use, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you have the gear for a camping trip, you can't stay on South Ponto Beach itself, but you can stay up along the bluffs at the South Carlsbad State Beach campground that has over 100 sites for both RVs / trailers as well as tents.
If you'd like more luxury with your beach vacation, the hotel with the closest access to the beach is the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas. You can get views of the beach and its famous sunset from your room, and it's got specialized activities that help you take in the beauty of this area. If you have the surf skills for the waves at South Ponto Beach, they have surfboards for guests to use. And you can go for a guided cold plunge from South Ponto Beach after a yoga session. Follow that up with a visit to the hotel's heated outdoor pool, infinity hot tub, or barrel sauna, and you've got the start of an idyllic Southern California beach day.