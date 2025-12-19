One Of The Widest Beaches In The US Is This California Gem With Few Crowds And Vivid Sunsets

South Ponto Beach is sandy in the summer; however, winter storms can wash away the sand, leaving underlying rocks. You can still have a delightful visit during winter, just don't expect it to be all sandy. It's got showers and restrooms, which makes it ideal if you've packed to spend the day at the beach. There's some free parking nearby, but if that's full, there's paid parking as well.

The beach is only open for day use, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you have the gear for a camping trip, you can't stay on South Ponto Beach itself, but you can stay up along the bluffs at the South Carlsbad State Beach campground that has over 100 sites for both RVs / trailers as well as tents.

If you'd like more luxury with your beach vacation, the hotel with the closest access to the beach is the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas. You can get views of the beach and its famous sunset from your room, and it's got specialized activities that help you take in the beauty of this area. If you have the surf skills for the waves at South Ponto Beach, they have surfboards for guests to use. And you can go for a guided cold plunge from South Ponto Beach after a yoga session. Follow that up with a visit to the hotel's heated outdoor pool, infinity hot tub, or barrel sauna, and you've got the start of an idyllic Southern California beach day.