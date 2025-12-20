Georgia's Once-Thriving Soviet Spa Resort And Sanatorium Has Transformed Into A Modern 4-Star Hotel

In the western Imereti region of Georgia, one of Europe's most beautiful mountainous countries, lies the formerly thriving town of Tskaltubo, nestled between the imposing Caucasus Mountains and the Rioni River. A striking place of rolling hills, verdant forests, tranquil lakes, and karst caves, Tskaltubo became known for its thermal waters and pleasant climate. You'll find over 2,000 mineral-heavy hot springs here, which used to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the former Soviet Union each year. However, when the USSR collapsed in December 1991, the town emptied out. It was left abandoned, save for a population of around 10,000 displaced Abkhazians (from the breakaway region in the northwest), who found refuge in the town's abandoned structures during the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict and remained there for 30 years.

In the past, the town welcomed the Soviet elite; now, its guests are mainly artists and urban explorers fascinated by the derelict facilities, swathed in overgrown vegetation and holding memories from a bygone era. Broken chandeliers hang from bare ceilings, and rooms have been stripped of even their floorboards. Renegade trees now tower over the neoclassical columns and austere concrete structures typical of this period of architecture. But one place in particular, the Soviet Military Sanatorium, has been given a new lease on life. In 2011, after undergoing some much-needed refurbishments, it opened up as a grand four-star hotel: Legends Tskaltubo Spa Resort.

This resort covers roughly 40 acres of land, containing lush gardens, flowering magnolia trees, and ornate fountains. And while there's now plenty of other accommodation, Legends Tskaltubo is the only Soviet-era sanatorium that has been restored and reopened. Boasting 135 rooms, modern amenities, and various wellness treatments, this resort offers a luxurious stay in a location that appears frozen in time.