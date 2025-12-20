5 Florida Beach Camping Spots With Unmatched Ocean Views

The exquisite Gulf Islands National Seashore showcases a side of Florida's coastline that's about as far from the vibing beaches of Miami as you can get. In contrast to South Florida's popular Atlantic shores, the Gulf Islands National Seashore sits in the Florida Panhandle's far northwestern corner, right next to the state's border with Alabama. The park's barrier islands along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) offer clear waters and outdoor adventures in both Florida and nearby Mississippi, with superb beachside destinations extending into both states. On the Florida side, the Fort Pickens Area features exceptional waterfront views, historic sites, and (of course) beachside camping.

A mere 35 minutes from Pensacola, the Fort Pickens Area is as historic as it is beautiful. Fort Pickens itself is a 19th-century military installation that was built in the 1820s to protect Pensacola and the Florida Gulf Coast from outside threats. Yet the national seashore's Florida portion also includes the magnificent Perdido Key. Though it's quite a ways away from Key West and the South Florida Keys you're probably more familiar with, Perdido Key is a veritable paradise of white sand beaches, coastal dunes, and island wilderness areas, all basking under the warm sun of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Fort Pickens Campground is the premier beachside camping spot on the Florida side of the park, with 211 total campsites, including several RV-accommodating sites, and plenty of amenities like electric hookups, dump stations, and potable water. Be warned, however: the Fort Pickens Campground is one of the most popular campgrounds in the National Park Service (for good reason), so it's a good idea to reserve your campsite well in advance. If the Fort Pickens Campground is completely booked, you also have the option of backcountry camping on Perdido Key.