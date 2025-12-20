A Secret Suburban State Park Has Authentic Florida Keys Vibes Minutes From Downtown Miami

Tucked off the coast of Miami lies Key Biscayne, America's southernmost barrier island and a tropical haven that resembles the Florida Keys with Caribbean-like waters and white sandbars. Spanning the island's southern peninsula is Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, an expansive 442-acre preserve with centuries-old history and striking natural beauty. Despite its secluded, island-like atmosphere, the park sits less than a half-hour from downtown Miami.

The tip of the island was first recorded by Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León in the early 16th century. He named it the Cape of Florida, then home to the Tequesta people. In the early 19th century, the cape was the point of departure for enslaved people who fled by boat to the Bahamas, and today it is part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. In 1825, the towering Cape Florida Light was built (more on this later). It remains the oldest standing structure in Miami-Dade County and is listed on the National Register for Historic Places. By the 1950s, Key Biscayne was on the cusp of major development, but Miami newspaper editor Bill Baggs led a campaign to protect the landscape. His efforts resulted in the opening of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in 1967.

Today, visitors flock to the state park for adventures such as hiking and biking nature trails, bird-watching for a wide range of diverse species, relaxing on the white-sand beach that extends for over a mile, and climbing to the top of the historic lighthouse. The park is located about a 30-minute drive from Miami International Airport. It's open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk, and entry costs $8 per vehicle. The best time to visit is between November and April, when average temperatures range from 76 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit.