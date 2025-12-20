The Everyday Bathroom Item Cruise Passengers Bring That Drives The Crew Up A Wall

A cruise vacation means kicking back, relaxing, and doing nothing more than chilling. No need to wash the dishes, do laundry, or pick up after anyone — even yourself. It's the ultimate stress reliever, and there is no one else to thank other than your cabin steward ... so, it would be a shame to get on their bad side. Many people try to find innovative ways to make a compact cabin more organized for extra comfortability, but some of the items brought actually give the staff issues, like bringing your own toilet paper.

Cruise ships have to use a specific type of toilet paper for proper plumbing. Typically, it's marine-grade, single-ply toilet paper that dissolves easily to avoid any blockages. It might not be the Charmin Ultra-Soft that travelers are used to in swanky hotels, but the type of paper is chosen for a reason. Cruise ships use vacuum-based systems for lower water usage, and they also have to abide by environmental standards to reduce their footprint. Bringing your own toilet paper can not only cause some serious damage to their system, but it can go against the regulations they need to follow to keep the ecosystem clean. Finally, imagine the mess your steward will have to clean. You'll need a pretty big tip to salvage that relationship.