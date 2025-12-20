The Everyday Bathroom Item Cruise Passengers Bring That Drives The Crew Up A Wall
A cruise vacation means kicking back, relaxing, and doing nothing more than chilling. No need to wash the dishes, do laundry, or pick up after anyone — even yourself. It's the ultimate stress reliever, and there is no one else to thank other than your cabin steward ... so, it would be a shame to get on their bad side. Many people try to find innovative ways to make a compact cabin more organized for extra comfortability, but some of the items brought actually give the staff issues, like bringing your own toilet paper.
Cruise ships have to use a specific type of toilet paper for proper plumbing. Typically, it's marine-grade, single-ply toilet paper that dissolves easily to avoid any blockages. It might not be the Charmin Ultra-Soft that travelers are used to in swanky hotels, but the type of paper is chosen for a reason. Cruise ships use vacuum-based systems for lower water usage, and they also have to abide by environmental standards to reduce their footprint. Bringing your own toilet paper can not only cause some serious damage to their system, but it can go against the regulations they need to follow to keep the ecosystem clean. Finally, imagine the mess your steward will have to clean. You'll need a pretty big tip to salvage that relationship.
What happens when people use their own toilet paper on cruises?
Comfort is key, but sometimes you have to brave thin toilet paper for the greater good of the entire ship. According to a Facebook post, someone had encountered a blockage in the plumbing system onboard because another passenger decided to ill-advisedly flush something wrong down the toilet. It put an entire block of rooms out of bathroom service for eight hours. Another person mentioned that this is the reason many people complain about smelly rooms or find their bathrooms flooding easily. Plain and simple, the ship can't handle it.
According to Cruise Radio, when this happens, the plumbing team needs to shut down lines, open up pipes, and clear the blockage manually. Not only does this leave the ship without a restroom to use, but it also takes stewards and other crew members away from their current tasks, which help make your vacation memorable. The last thing you want is an unforgettable sailing only because you couldn't relieve yourself! However, there are ways that you can make your stay more luxurious without having to worry about aggravating the cabin crew. For example, there are small Dollar Store items you can pack to make things like showering more comfortable.