5 Big Changes Coming To United Airlines In 2026

Has the travel bug hit you for 2026 yet? If so, there are some upcoming changes that may affect which destinations you're planning to visit, and how you collect and spend your airline points. Just like Delta Air Lines, which made some big changes for the upcoming year, United Airlines has some new routes, a new partnership, and changes to its rewards program coming in 2026.

The new routes largely affect those flying from Newark, New Jersey, and they're opening up some great cities to explore. In addition, United Airlines is partnering with Lyft to give you another way to add miles to your rewards totals for the year. There is new information on extra PlusPoints on credit card purchases, as well as increased access to Polaris Saver Awards and bookings at lower mileage. However, before we begin with the good news, you should also know what's coming in 2027. United is switching to a dynamic PlusPoints system in February 2027. The pricing for upgrades will now be affected by the route, demand, cabin, and more. While that might be a bummer, the news for 2026 is all positive.