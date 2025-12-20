The Country Voted Best In The World For Affordable Island Hopping Is A Tropical Paradise
The term "island-hopping" often conjures images of boating between crystalline blue waters and sun-drenched beaches. But in Indonesia, the activity also involves ancient temples, lush rainforests, sweeping rice terraces, delicious eats, and cheap transport between the majority of its 6,000 populated islands. As the world's largest island country that's wildly affordable, Indonesia is loved by budget travelers and luxury seekers alike. A study from the aptly named international touring agency Island Hopping confirms that Indonesia has the best island-hopping in the world (via Travel and Leisure).
According to Island Hopping's data, dining in Indonesia is low-cost: two people can have a meal for around $16.38 at the time of this writing. The country also has the most affordable transport fares, with the average cost for a ferry priced at $9.90. Plus, there are over 45,000 attractions and things to do. These factors helped Indonesia earn the No. 1 spot in Island Hopping's rating, but the infrastructural modernization that's going on in the country is making a big difference, too. Getting around Indonesia used to be a time-intensive venture, but with new high-speed trains, catamaran ferries, and cheap domestic flights from airlines like AirAsia, Lion Air, and Citilink, island hopping in Indonesia has never been more accessible.
Roaming visitors can appreciate the tropical climate, low-cost transport, and myriad of cultures — there are over 1,300 recognized ethnic groups in Indonesia, each with its own culinary practices and traditional customs. Arrive via the capital city Jakarta (the world's new largest city, surpassing Tokyo) or Denpasar in Bali, which are the main global transport hubs.
Choosing your dream Indonesian island itinerary
Now that you've decided to island-hop throughout Indonesia, which destinations should be on your itinerary? Bali is the most famous and tourist friendly, with a rich cultural heritage and magnificent natural sites. The island has a long-established hospitality industry and western cafés galore, but this island is severely overcrowded with tourists and expats.
Instead, you could start on Java and visit the nation's capital. The large Southeast Asian metropolis is great for foodies and art lovers, particularly if you're a city slicker who loves discovering local scenes. This titan city is a great place to hop on a train ride through Java and whizz to Yogyakarta, mostly known for being the gateway to the majestic Borobudur Temple (pictured), about 25 miles outside of town. This impressive UNESCO-listed Buddhist temple rightly pulls in tourists, but Yogyakarta is a creative hub in its own right, with centuries-old textile traditions, folk dance, silver skills, and iconic Javanese puppetry. Give yourself a full day to traverse the stupas of Borobudur and another to delve into the arts in Yogyakarta city center.
Lombok, just east of Bali, is particularly loved by hikers who want to scale Mount Rinjani, the island nation's second-highest volcano, during the dry season, which runs from April to October. If trekking isn't for you, the beaches of Lombok's idyllic, car-free Gili Islands are a haven for snorkeling or diving, as the coral reefs are home to rich sea life. If underwater wonders are your thing and you like off-the-beaten-track adventures, the ring-shaped Satonda Island is an underrated snorkeling paradise, reachable from Sumbawa Besar, east of Lombok.
How to get around in Indonesia
Domestic internal flight routes are served by a number of low-cost airlines in Indonesia, so flying between cities or larger islands is undeniably the swiftest way to get around. But the trains and ferries reward the intrepid slow traveler with glorious views and the ability to get to more remote island destinations, so don't limit yourself to flying if you can help it.
Train lovers rejoice! Compared to the U.S. or much of Europe, train travel is a steal in Indonesia — particularly on the main island of Java, where a single, four-hour journey from Yogyakarta to Surabaya costs around $45 for a ride that zooms across about 200 miles. The direct high speed train between the capital of Jakarta and Yogyakarta takes just over six hours and costs about $20 when booked in advance.
Beyond Java, taking ferries is a common occurrence and the best way to truly feel like you're hopping between Indonesia's islands. If you're eager to try a crossing, you can book directly with Pelni, a government-run ferry company, but it's wise to get your tickets in advance to secure a seat. To venture off the tourist trail, you'll be relying on smaller companies to visit smaller islands like Satonda (part of the Komodo archipelago). One lovely way to take in such islands is by booking a sailing trip that glides around these remote clusters if your budget extends to something a little special and high-end. But no matter the vessel, taking a boat in Indonesia is always a memorable time and makes for a truly authentic island-hopping trip.