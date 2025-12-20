The Country Voted Best In The World For Affordable Island Hopping Is A Tropical Paradise

The term "island-hopping" often conjures images of boating between crystalline blue waters and sun-drenched beaches. But in Indonesia, the activity also involves ancient temples, lush rainforests, sweeping rice terraces, delicious eats, and cheap transport between the majority of its 6,000 populated islands. As the world's largest island country that's wildly affordable, Indonesia is loved by budget travelers and luxury seekers alike. A study from the aptly named international touring agency Island Hopping confirms that Indonesia has the best island-hopping in the world (via Travel and Leisure).

According to Island Hopping's data, dining in Indonesia is low-cost: two people can have a meal for around $16.38 at the time of this writing. The country also has the most affordable transport fares, with the average cost for a ferry priced at $9.90. Plus, there are over 45,000 attractions and things to do. These factors helped Indonesia earn the No. 1 spot in Island Hopping's rating, but the infrastructural modernization that's going on in the country is making a big difference, too. Getting around Indonesia used to be a time-intensive venture, but with new high-speed trains, catamaran ferries, and cheap domestic flights from airlines like AirAsia, Lion Air, and Citilink, island hopping in Indonesia has never been more accessible.

Roaming visitors can appreciate the tropical climate, low-cost transport, and myriad of cultures — there are over 1,300 recognized ethnic groups in Indonesia, each with its own culinary practices and traditional customs. Arrive via the capital city Jakarta (the world's new largest city, surpassing Tokyo) or Denpasar in Bali, which are the main global transport hubs.