Ohio's Oldest Zoo Leads In Conservation With Endangered Species And Unique Exhibits

Cincinnati Zoo spans 74 acres, according to Hills Properties, and is home to over 400 species of animals and 3,000 species of plants — so there is a lot to see here. Start with the Elephant Trek Habitat, a new exhibit that has rave reviews on Reddit; the five-acre habitat is home to an Asian elephant herd with eight members. Don't miss Hippo Cove, where you can see the world-famous Fiona. She was born prematurely in 2017 and required round-the-clock care. Manatee Springs is another special exhibit, where you can see manatees swimming — the zoo has rescued 32 manatees since 1999, 28 of which have been rehabilitated in Florida.

Beyond animals, you can't miss the Botanical Garden, which was ranked No. 2 in the country in 2025 by USA Today. Try to visit in the spring, when you can witness some 100,000 tulips bloom into a colorful floral display. You'll feel like you've stepped into Jurassic Park in the Dinosaur Garden, and keep your eyes peeled for butterflies in the Butterfly Garden. The entrance to the Elephant Trek contains the Asian Waterfall Garden, featuring a number of tropical plants from Southeast Asia. If you're tired from all that exploring, take a relaxing ride on the safari train that travels around the zoo.

The Cincinnati Zoo has its own dedicated parking lot, but it's also accessible by public transportation — Cincinnati Zoo recommends taking Metro routes 1, 38x, 46, and 78. Cincinnati/North Kentucky International Airport is the closest major airport, just a 25-minute drive away. After joining the Cincinnati Zoo's 1.7 million annual visitors, check out more of the best-rated zoos in the Midwest for your next getaway.