This Scenic Tennessee Lake Is A Beachy Haven For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping

Compared to other U.S. states, Tennessee is middle of the road in regards to the number of lakes it contains, with around 1,400 in total. That said, it does have some beauties — such as Norris Lake, one of America's best swimming spots. For a lake that really has it all, though, you'll want to visit Indian Boundary Lake in eastern Tennessee, close to the border with North Carolina. Located in the midst of the Cherokee National Forest in the southern Appalachian Mountains, this 96-acre gem is an idyllic location in which to enjoy the water.

The hub of the lake is the Indian Boundary Recreation Area. The 85-site campground offers a slew of amenities to make your stay comfortable, including electric hookups, water faucets, picnic tables, and restrooms. There's also a campground store, where you can buy essentials like bread, milk, and ice. For dry-land activities, there are volleyball courts, a bike trail, and a 3.2-mile lake-shore trail for spotting wildlife. The campground is family friendly too, and leashed dogs are allowed.

If you're the rugged sort, dispersed camping is permitted (and free) within the Cherokee National Forest. Just make sure your skills are up to the task, you have the right equipment, and you follow leave-no-trace principles. Primitive camping doesn't necessarily mean you should head out into the woods without the proper gear; take a look at these five essential camping items you can find at Costco for under $50.