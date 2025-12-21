This Scenic Tennessee Lake Is A Beachy Haven For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping
Compared to other U.S. states, Tennessee is middle of the road in regards to the number of lakes it contains, with around 1,400 in total. That said, it does have some beauties — such as Norris Lake, one of America's best swimming spots. For a lake that really has it all, though, you'll want to visit Indian Boundary Lake in eastern Tennessee, close to the border with North Carolina. Located in the midst of the Cherokee National Forest in the southern Appalachian Mountains, this 96-acre gem is an idyllic location in which to enjoy the water.
The hub of the lake is the Indian Boundary Recreation Area. The 85-site campground offers a slew of amenities to make your stay comfortable, including electric hookups, water faucets, picnic tables, and restrooms. There's also a campground store, where you can buy essentials like bread, milk, and ice. For dry-land activities, there are volleyball courts, a bike trail, and a 3.2-mile lake-shore trail for spotting wildlife. The campground is family friendly too, and leashed dogs are allowed.
If you're the rugged sort, dispersed camping is permitted (and free) within the Cherokee National Forest. Just make sure your skills are up to the task, you have the right equipment, and you follow leave-no-trace principles. Primitive camping doesn't necessarily mean you should head out into the woods without the proper gear; take a look at these five essential camping items you can find at Costco for under $50.
Indian Boundary Lake is a serene paradise
Of course, the prime reason you're at Indian Boundary Lake is for the lake itself, and the campground provides easy access to this. Take a stroll down to the wide, sandy beach to enjoy the serene and scenic vistas, soak in some sun, or go for a refreshing swim. To up the excitement, you can even bring some lake toys that are fun for adults who still want to act like kids! Other excellent spots to take a dip and cool off can also be found along the Indian Boundary Lake Trail, which encircles the entire body of water.
Is fishing your thing? Grab your rod and reel and head out to the fishing pier to test your angling skills. Large mouth bass, bluegill, and yellow perch are popular species to try and hook. Plus, there's access to virtually the entire shoreline via the lake-shore trail, so you won't run out of new spots to drop a line. If you're seeking to expand your fishing grounds to deeper waters — or just want to enjoy paddling across the glassy surface, getting a fuller view of the spectacular mountains that surround you – the campground has a boat ramp available, too. Keep in mind, however, that gas motors are not allowed.
The lake is fairly isolated within the national forest, which is a major part of its attraction. The closest major cities are Knoxville, Tennessee, 73 miles to the north; Asheville, North Carolina, 131 miles to the east; and Atlanta, Georgia, 156 miles to the south. Indian Boundary Campground is open from mid-April through the end of October, although the overflow parking lot remains open year round with limited amenities. If you're not staying at the campground, the current day-use fee is $3 per car.